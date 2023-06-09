Submit Release
Attorney General Kaul Statement on Joint Finance Committee Vote to Gut the Office of School Safety

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the Joint Committee on Finance vote on the Wisconsin Department of Justice budget.

 

“There is nothing more important than keeping our kids safe, and yet the Joint Finance Committee took action today that would gut the Office of School Safety. Without prompt legislative action to remedy this issue, core services that office has provided—including the 24/7 tip line that has received thousands of contacts—will end.

 

“At a time when we have a historic budget surplus, dismantling the Office of School Safety and discontinuing services that keep our kids safe is simply inexplicable. As an Attorney General whose top priority is public safety, and as a parent, I am stunned and deeply disappointed by this vote. Our kids deserve to be safe in school.”

