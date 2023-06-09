St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 04/30/23 @ 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St. Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS





ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Troopers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. Further investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Tanner (47) had a criminally suspended license. Tanner was also displaying several signs of drug impairment. Tanner was placed under arrest for DUI #3 (drug) and DLS.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2023

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: DMV photo attached

TICKETS ISSUED:

-23VSA513: Misuse of number plates (plates not assigned)

-23VSA301: Vehicle not registered

-23VSA800(a): Vehicle not insured

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.