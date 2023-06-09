Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 04/30/23 @ 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St. Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS


ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner                                            

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Troopers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. Further investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Tanner (47) had a criminally suspended license. Tanner was also displaying several signs of drug impairment. Tanner was placed under arrest for DUI #3 (drug) and DLS.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/17/2023        

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: DMV photo attached

TICKETS ISSUED:

-23VSA513: Misuse of number plates (plates not assigned)

-23VSA301: Vehicle not registered

-23VSA800(a): Vehicle not insured





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


