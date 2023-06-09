St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS
CASE#: 23A4003250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/30/23 @ 2302 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St. Lyndonville
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS
ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Troopers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. Further investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Tanner (47) had a criminally suspended license. Tanner was also displaying several signs of drug impairment. Tanner was placed under arrest for DUI #3 (drug) and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2023
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: DMV photo attached
TICKETS ISSUED:
-23VSA513: Misuse of number plates (plates not assigned)
-23VSA301: Vehicle not registered
-23VSA800(a): Vehicle not insured
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
