Press Releases

06/08/2023

Air quality to remain at unhealthy levels through Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

(HARTFORD)—Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expecting smoke from wildfires over Quebec to continue to linger throughout the day on Thursday and result in elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels. These levels are expected to exceed Unhealthy levels for the entire state as the smoke slowly disperses throughout the day.

“If you don’t need to be outside, particularly if you have respiratory issues or other similar ailments, it is strongly encouraged to stay indoors to the greatest extent possible until air quality improves,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

“What we’re seeing this week is dramatic, unhealthy, and unprecedented,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Air pollution from Canadian wildfires, made worse by climate change, is now impacting the air we breathe for a fourth straight day. We recommend that people follow guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to protect themselves from experiencing symptoms from elevated air pollution.”

“While we brace for another day of poor air quality, we continue to recommend that people avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time, if possible,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Those with underlying medical conditions, as well as children and older adults, are considered sensitive populations and are most at risk. KN95 and N95 masks are effective at filtering smoke; if you have one available, consider wearing one while outdoors until the air quality improves.”

Health Effects of PM 2.5 Air Pollution





When air quality reaches Unhealthy levels, individuals with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion and even healthy individuals should limit prolonged exertion. The general population may see increased respiratory effects.

Additional Connecticut Department of Public Health guidance is available on their website.

How do Forest Fires in Quebec Impact Connecticut?

Major wildfires are still burning across Quebec, most of which are out of control. The wildfire smoke from Quebec is moving south because of an upper-level low-pressure system that is over Maine. With this weather pattern, calm winds will slowly disperse the plume throughout the day on Thursday. However, with the thick smoke is visible in southern Connecticut and to our south. Currently, the PM2.5 levels at the surface are in the Unhealthy range and are expected to slowly decrease throughout the day.

###