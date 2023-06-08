Ghost In The Park - now an audiobook
Now an audiobook on Audible.com, Amazon.com, and iTunes, is the novella, "Ghost In The Park."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Available now for purchase and streaming on all major audiobook platforms, including Audible.com, Amazon.com, and iTunes, is the audiobook adaptation of the captivating novella, "Ghost In The Park," written by author Ray Melnik and narrated by the talented voice artist, Hannah Remund.
Listen as Hannah brings the characters to life in this auditory journey that will captivate your imagination. Don't miss your chance to experience the haunting beauty of "Ghost In The Park" through this remarkable audiobook adaptation.
Now, you can enjoy the ethereal tale wherever you go, whether you're commuting, relaxing at home, or simply seeking an escape into an enchanting world.
Ray Melnik
Ray Melnik
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Ghost In The Park audiobook