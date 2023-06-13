The Scribe’s Institute Inc is hosting its 10th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala at Hartford Marriott June 17, 2023
The Scribe’s Institute Inc is hosting its 10th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala for Learning and Literacy at Hartford Marriot Downtown on June 17, 2023HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scribe’s Institute Inc is hosting its 10th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala for Learning and Literacy at Hartford Marriott Downtown on June 17, 2023
Each year The Scribe’s Institute has hosted is Dr. King event on the Sunday before the national recognition of King’s Federal holiday. This year, its founder and board members agreed that hosting their 10th Annual event in the summer would be a welcoming change instead of the wintry cold New England weather.
Founded in 2009 by publisher and entrepreneur Dr. Aaron Lewis, the Scribe’s Institute has trained and educated more than 1000 young students, helping to strengthen their literacy skills, increase their love for language, and whet their appetites for STEM and robotics. The Scribe’s Institute focuses on urban children within the Greater Harford region. Its programs are by application and 100% tuition-free. All programs through The Scribes are funded through its annual gala fundraiser and the ongoing support of caring donors.
The gala has been known to honor luminaries in education, social justice, science, law enforcement, philanthropy, and the arts. Past Honorees include Professor Jelani Cobb, Colombia University; Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford-Children’s Reading Partners, Brown University economist Professor Glenn Loury; theoretical scientist and author of Time Traveler, Dr. Ronald Mallet, Attorney Jeffrey Dressler, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon; Jazz Foundation of America and the founder of Estella’s Brilliant Bus, Mrs. Estella Pyfrom.
The Scribe’s Institute gives college scholarships to deserving seniors at each gala. The Dr. Aaron Lewis Scholarship and the Dr. Craig Joseph Yennie Scholarship have been given to Hartford school systems students.
Founder Dr. Lewis has said, “I cannot change where you were born or what family you were born into. I can change your outcome by giving you an educational opportunity. Education is the game changer.”
The Dr. King gala will be on June 17, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., including an open bar for the first hour and DJ entertainment. To purchase tickets, please go to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-martin-luther-king-10th-annual-gala-for-learning-literacy-tickets-546265874937?aff=oddtdtcreator
To make a tax-deductible donation go to: http://thescribesinstitute.org.
The Scribe’s Institute is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization registered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
