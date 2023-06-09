Leading Lincoln, Civil War and Reconstruction Scholars to Speak at Cantigny Park
The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
ALA President, renowned historian and event speaker Michael Burlingame.
Learn how eminent historians leverage original sources in their researchWHEATON, IL, U.S. , June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally-renowned Abraham Lincoln, Civil War and Reconstruction scholars will speak at a symposium at Cantigny Park on Saturday, June 17. Sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Association, the symposium will focus on the increasing use of primary and original resources, i.e., letters and diaries, when studying one of the most fascinating periods in American history. They will discuss finding and vetting first-hand accounts from people who lived through the Civil War and Reconstruction, helping us better understand the era.
Some of speakers include:
• Michael Burlingame - Undoubtedly one of the world’s preeminent Lincoln experts, Burlingame has written and edited twenty Lincoln books, including the definitive, two-volume biography Abraham Lincoln: A Life - designated one of the five best books of the year by The Atlantic.
• Michelle Krowl - A distinguished historian, Krowl is the Civil War and Reconstruction specialist in the Manuscript Division at the Library of Congress, where she also oversees presidential papers from James K. Polk through Theodore Roosevelt.
• Robert I. Girardi - A native Chicagoan, Giradi has authored nine books on the Civil War, including The Civil War Generals: Comrades, Peers, Rivals - In Their Own Words.
Free and open to the public, the Abraham Lincoln Association invites all history buffs for a day of learning and mingling with scholars and fellow enthusiasts. Please RSVP to Kay Smith at kaysmith.ala@gmail.com or 217-LINCOLN.
When: Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, IL 60189
About the Abraham Lincoln Association
The Abraham Lincoln Association was incorporated more than a century ago by a prominent group that included the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, a former Vice President, U.S. Senators and Representatives, Governors, and newspaper executives. In 1925, under the leadership of Association President Logan Hay, Paul M. Angle became the Association’s first executive secretary. This appointment was the beginning of the Association’s Golden years. Paul Angle, Benjamin Thomas, Harry Pratt—names now revered by all Lincoln scholars—were remarkably productive in establishing the Association’s distinguished programs of research and publication.
