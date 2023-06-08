Job Announcement - Attorney Advisor

A job announcement for a GS-13 Attorney Advisor with the Department of the Air Force at Grand Forks Air Force Base has been posted on USAJOBS at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/730583400. The application window will be open from June 9 until June 15, 2023.
