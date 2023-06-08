Sawyer Twain Puts Dad in the Spotlight with these Father's Day Offerings

Nixon Billiards Portland Shuffleboard Table

Five Perfect Gifts for Dad from the Game Room to the Patio, the Kitchen, the Den, and More

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawyer Twain, a global company specializing in high-end home furnishings, has cracked the code for Father's Day and ditched the necktie for a gift guide that will surely get Dad's attention. Combining sleek style with familiar games, Sawyer Twain pieces will impress with their handcrafted features and attention to detail. So whether Dad enjoys being the family grill master on the back patio or prefers playing a friendly game of pool with the neighbors, Sawyer Twain gifts create unforgettable moments and quality time for the whole family.

Sawyer Twain's Father’s Day Gift Guide Includes:

The Portland Shuffleboard Table: Made of rustic brown wood, the Nixon Billiards made table features a genuine maple butcher-block playing surface. Designed with style in mind, this exciting table has a modern wood cradle and industrial black metallic legs. Available in both 12ft and 14ft, this table also includes pucks, an abacus scorer, a table brush, wax, and a fitted cover.

Le Griddle: This "ultimate” burner griddle features a 41" cooking surface, three burners, and a stainless steel frame. With 27000 BTUs, this sleek gift can be used to grill for up to 30 people- maybe even Le Big Mac.

The George: Designed with Doc & Holliday's exclusive antique coffee finish, the George Pool Table combines the classic game with a high-end piece of furniture style. Featuring spill-proof felt that comes in a variety of colors and crafted alder wood, the billiards table also doubles as a dining or bar top table with the addition of a dining top cover.

The Buckhead Table: Crafted with design in mind, the Buckhead Tennis Table features a maple and walnut wood that exudes style. This versatile table can be easily adapted into a dining surface or craft space with a detachable net. Game, set, match, dinner!

Centennial Game Table: A two-in-one design, the Centennial Game Table can also be used as a beautiful hardwood veneer dining surface when not in use and is available in various finishes. Designed with a luxurious yet spill-resistant playing surface, the game table features beverage holders, Brunswick coasters, generous chip holders, and a convenient built-in compartment for all game accessories.

Starting with the ever-classic pool table, Sawyer Twain continues to expand its offerings, including high-end living room and dining room furniture and luxury outdoor furniture designed to elevate any room in a home with style. As the leading brand for upscale furnishing products. Sawyer Twain offers "white glove delivery" and professional installation options on select items and free shipping on all furniture across the continental USA. With Sawyer Twain, you’re not just purchasing a product—you’re making an investment. For more information, call 844.278.5350 or visit sawyertwain.com.