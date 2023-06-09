Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC Introduces Transformative "Building Resilience in Youth" Summer Camp
"Nurture resilience and empower youth to unlock their full potential at Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC's transformative summer camp,ARLINGTON,, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC is thrilled to introduce its latest initiative, the Building Resilience in Youth summer camp. This transformative program, founded by the esteemed Kim Chisolm, LCSW, CASC, aims to equip adolescents with the essential tools needed for their journey towards resilience. The camp will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of resilience, explore its numerous benefits, and teach practical measures to incorporate these tools into everyday life.
Kim Chisolm, a highly experienced counselor specializing in mental health, substance abuse, stress management, and overall wellness, brings an impressive 30 years of expertise to this summer camp. With a degree in psychology and a deep appreciation for resiliency, Chisolm has developed a curriculum centered on Mental Fortitude. Drawing upon extensive experience in facilitating adolescent-focused groups in various settings, Chisolm is excited to guide students on a cognitive-behavioral journey, unraveling the mental and behavioral components of resilience.
Participants of the Building Resilience in Youth summer camp can expect an engaging and thought-provoking experience. Chisolm has meticulously infused the curriculum with stimulating material and exercises, designed to challenge and empower each individual. Through a combination of interactive discussions, practical exercises, and hands-on activities, attendees will gain valuable insights and skills that will positively impact their personal growth.
Upon the conclusion of the summer camp, Kim Chisolm plans to extend the reach of this impactful curriculum by offering it to organizations and institutions. By sharing her knowledge and expertise with a wider audience, Chisolm aims to contribute to the development of resilient and empowered young individuals across our communities.
About Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC:
Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC is a leading organization dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being, and personal growth among adolescents. Through innovative programs and services, Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges with resilience and confidence.
To register for this specialized summer camp and embark on a transformative journey of resilience, further information about the camp can also be found on the official website at https://www.mentalfortitudecamp.com/
This camp will be offered during 2 separate weeks:
June 26-June 30, 2023 & July 10- July 14, 2023
10:00 am- 3:00 pm, Eastern Standard Time (1 hour lunch)
Mental Essentials
Mental Essentials Unlimited, LLC
+1 703-216-9688
kchisolm@mentalfortitudecamp.com