Pod Sound School Launches Podcast EditLab, a Unique Certification Program for Aspiring Podcast Editors
Pod Sound School launches Podcast EditLab™️, a unique coaching and certification program for podcast editing. The first cohort starts June 26th, 2023.
We created this program to fast-track podcast editors to professional credibility and income. Our free mini-course offers a risk-free opportunity to discover if podcast editing is their ideal career.”CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pod Sound School, a leading pioneer in podcast education, is delighted to announce the launch of its Podcast EditLab Certification Program, starting Monday, June 26th, 2023. This unique 12-week coaching and certification program is designed to empower individuals with the essential skills to edit podcasts professionally, helping them build a thriving online business.
— Studio Steve
The EditLab Program is the first of its kind, focusing not just on mastering podcast editing skills, but also on the business side of building a profitable venture. From audio fundamentals and advanced editing techniques to client acquisition, satisfaction, and business growth strategies, the curriculum covers a wide range of critical topics.
For those interested in exploring podcast editing before committing to the certification program, Pod Sound School offers a free Podcast EditLab mini-course. This hands-on learning experience provides a comprehensive introduction to podcast editing, providing participants with real audio files to practice their skills under the guidance of Pod Sound School's industry veteran, Studio Steve.
Both the EditLab Certification Program and the mini-course have a strong focus on learning by doing, giving participants the chance to apply their skills in real-life scenarios. This approach is especially useful for those looking to transition from their current jobs into a more flexible and fulfilling role, allowing them to work remotely and earn on their terms.
Enrollment for the EditLab Certification Program's Pioneer Cohort is now open, with Pod Sound School offering a one-time payment option or a 12-month payment plan. The free Podcast EditLab mini-course is also available for individuals to sign up anytime.
Find out more about the Podcast EditLab Certification Program and enroll here.
To sign up for the free mini-course, click here.
For more information about Pod Sound School and its online programs, visit the website.
About Pod Sound School
Pod Sound School is a leading platform committed to training creative professionals, content creators, and new business owners in the dynamic field of content marketing. Jointly founded by industry veteran Studio Steve and Veronica, a marketing and branding expert, Pod Sound School utilizes their combined wealth of knowledge to design comprehensive, engaging, and hands-on programs. These courses enable students to confidently navigate and make their mark in the rapidly evolving digital content landscape. By fostering individual talent and nurturing a passion for innovative content creation, Pod Sound School is actively shaping the future of the content marketing industry.
Stephen Davis
Pod Sound School®
