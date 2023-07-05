Allegiant Divorce Solutions: Expert Financial Planning for a New Beginning
Allegiant Divorce Solutions will help individuals prepare for, navigate, and recover financially from divorce.
In my own divorce, I just wanted it to be over, so I made some mistakes along the way. Had I had a CDFA® in my corner, I can’t imagine I would have made them.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiant Divorce Solutions, a new financial planning firm specializing in divorce, is now open for business. Our Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) practice is here to help individuals navigate the complex financial aspects of divorce and come out on the other side with a solid plan for their financial future.
— Jamie Lima
Founder, Jamie Lima, noted, “Divorce can be a difficult and emotional time, but with the help of an experienced CDFA® professional, individuals can be confident that they are making informed decisions that will set them up for long-term financial success. We provide a range of services, including helping our clients create detailed budgets, determining financial goals and objectives, developing a post-divorce investment strategy, reviewing insurance policies, and planning for the future expenses of any children involved.”
Allegiant Divorce Solutions (ADS) recognizes that every divorce is different, and services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether you are in the beginning of the divorce process or are already in the midst of it, ADS is will provide the support and expertise you need to get through it with your finances intact.
“I went through what could be considered a very emotional (and financially draining) divorce in 2017. This is my opportunity to help others get through this process with more knowledge than I had available to me at the time, and really create an equitable settlement for them. Though I am a financial planner by trade, the nuances of the divorce-settlement process can be incredibly complex. In my own divorce, I just wanted it to be over, so I made some mistakes along the way. Had I had a CDFA® in my corner, I can’t imagine I would have made them,” Lima went on to say.
Jamie Lima created Allegiant Divorce Solutions after 18 years working as a financial planner for Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, and most recently, his own firm, Woodson Wealth Management. Lima brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of financial planning, investment strategy, and incentive compensation. Jamie has a degree in finance and received his MBA from National University in San Diego. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, ADS’s mandate is to approach all of the advice provided from a fiduciary perspective.
Contact Allegiant Divorce Solutions today to schedule a consultation and take the first step towards a new beginning.
To learn more about Allegiant Divorce Solutions, please visit www.allegiantds.com.
About Allegiant Divorce Solutions
Allegiant Divorce Solutions is a divorce financial planning firm dedicated to helping people prepare for, navigate, and recover financially from divorce.
