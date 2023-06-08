Minister’s statement on the Fraser Valley transit labour dispute

CANADA, June 8 - Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, has issued the following statement in regard to the Fraser Valley transit labour dispute:

“This dispute has been incredibly challenging for everyone who relies on the bus service. The prolonged absence of transportation has had real impacts on residents in the region.

“After recent talks with both parties, I have appointed Vince Ready as a special mediator in the ongoing labour dispute involving First Transit and CUPE Local 561 in the Fraser Valley.

“Vince Ready is a highly regarded mediator among the labour, business and public-sector communities, and I am confident he will do everything he can to help the parties end this labour dispute.

“Under the Labour Relations Code, a special mediator assists in settling the terms of a collective agreement and reports back to the minister responsible.

“Vince Ready will work with the parties for up to 10 days to secure a resolution to the ongoing strike. If a settlement cannot be reached within this timeline, he will issue recommendations to end the dispute, with both parties having five days to accept or reject the recommendations.

“It is important that both sides work toward a fair resolution at the bargaining table, which is the best place for a collective agreement to be reached.”