Comerica Bank Large Shareholders: KlaymanToskes Has Recovery Options
Investors with Large Positions May Pursue Arbitration Against the Brokers/Advisors That Managed Comerica Holdings
Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages shareholders of Comerica Bank with large concentrated positions, who suffered investment losses of $250,000 or more, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes is investigating brokerage firms and brokers/financial advisors that managed large positions in Comerica Bank (NYSE: CMA), and/or other bank stocks. Brokerage firms that failed to recommend risk management strategies to customers with large, concentrated or margined positions may be liable for investment losses.
U.S. banks were facing $620 billion in unrealized losses at the end of 2022, according to the FDIC. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, and First Republic Bank’s takeover by JPMorgan Chase & Co. last month, regional banks continue to face severe selloffs by investors.
Comerica Bank (NYSE: CMA) has fallen by nearly 55% from March to May of 2023. The stock’s 52-week-low currently stands at $28.40, representing a 67% decrease from its 52-week-high of $87.02.
Investment portfolios holding large concentrated stock positions carry significant downside risks. The failure to use risk management strategies and the failure to “hedge” the value of a concentrated portfolio directly exposes an investor’s concentrated position to the fluctuations of volatile securities markets.
Full service brokerage firms whose customers hold large concentrated stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks associated with concentration, and to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies, which can be used to protect the value of the concentrated portfolio.
If you suffered losses in excess of $250,000 at a full-service brokerage firm and believe your broker/advisor may have failed to recommend risk management strategies to protect concentrated or leveraged positions in your account, contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. for a free consultation immediately at 888-997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com.
Disclosure: Investors that had self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor are not eligible for our services.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence Klayman
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com