May 24, 2023 - Jackson, MS

by: Entergy

Excellerator Program Exceeds $500K Lifetime Investment in Economic Development

Entergy Mississippi is awarding eight economic development organizations with grants that will help boost their marketing, strategic planning, and site readiness goals through the Excellerator Competitive Communities program.

The program, now in its seventh year, helps county economic development organizations within Entergy’s service area draw in companies looking to expand or locate new facilities in their communities. This year, the power company is awarding $60,000 in grants, bringing the program’s lifetime contribution to $539,000 across 20 counties.

“This grant program allows Entergy to contribute to our communities and enhance their competitive advantage,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “Our economic development team works with communities year-round to help prepare them for growth, and this program provides actual resources to help them attract new or expanding businesses.”

The 2023 grantees will use the funds to support online marketing, visual content production, strategic-planning, and site readiness assessments to attract industrial growth. This year’s grant recipients are:

Marketing:

Claiborne County Economic Development District

Jefferson Davis County Economic Development District

Pike County Economic Development District

Rankin First Economic Development Authority

Port of Rosedale

Vicksburg-Warren Partnership

Strategic planning:

Hinds County Economic Development Authority

Qualified site grants

Tate County Economic Development Foundation

“The success of a community is dependent on the health of its economic development organization, and we’re excited to see these communities grow as a result of the projects we’re supporting,” said Gardner. “We’re proud that throughout our 100-year history, we’ve helped advance economic development, starting with our Helping Hands Initiative—the state’s oldest private economic development program—and continuing with the Excellerator Competitive Communities program.”

Learn more about Entergy Mississippi’s economic development efforts at www.goentergy.com/our-region/mississippi/.

