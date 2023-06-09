FiiTii's HiFiDots, Bluetooth Earbuds for Lossless Audio, Arriving June 15th
The new wireless earbuds are here to redefine audio excellence.HONGKONG, CHINA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After receiving a positive response at the IFA expo and the HKTDC fair, FiiTii is all set to officially launch HiFiDots on June 15th, 2023. These triple-driver ANC earbuds will establish a new standard for audio quality, comfort, and convenience, delivering an unparalleled listening experience to music enthusiasts and audio connoisseurs worldwide.
HiFiDots epitomizes audio excellence by combining advanced technology and meticulous design to create an extraordinary listening experience. These ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds feature a dynamic driver and two BA (Balanced Armature) speaker units, ensuring high-quality sound reproduction with exceptional clarity and depth.
Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm 3071 chip, Snapdrogan sound technology and the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version, HiFiDots effortlessly connect to all devices, providing a seamless audio experience. With support for aptX lossless and aptX adaptive codecs, users can indulge in superior audio quality, enjoying every nuance and detail of their favorite music.
One of the standout features of HiFiDots is its innovative design. The earbuds boast a 10mm bass dynamic driver with a unique double-layer diaphragm structure (PU+DLC), resulting in a remarkable 20% increase in magnetic flux. This translates into rich, full mids and dynamically powerful bass, immersing listeners in a captivating world of sound.
With HiFiDots, "FiiTii" once again pushes the boundaries of audio technology after amazing their customers with their previous products: HiFiPods, HiFiAir, and HiFiAir 2. Equipped with state-of-the-art Hybrid Driver Integration Technology, HiFiDots combine multiple driver technologies to reproduce rich, detailed, and dynamic sound across a wide frequency range.
Designed for those who demand exceptional audio quality, FiiTii HiFiDots offers crystal-clear sound reproduction and immersive bass response. Each earbud features a high-quality driver configuration meticulously tuned to provide accurate and well-balanced audio reproduction across all genres of music.
FiiTii HiFiDots also features the latest wireless technology, providing a seamless and hassle-free listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users can enjoy a stable and reliable connection, enabling them to move freely without interruption. The earbuds also offer touch-sensitive controls for easy playback, volume adjustment, and call management.
Furthermore, HiFiDots boast an impressive battery life, providing up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The sleek and compact charging case extends the battery life to a total of 24 hours, allowing users to enjoy their music throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.
HiFiDots is the result of an intensive two-year journey of research, development, rigorous testing, redesigning, and fine-tuning by FiiTii.
Experience the thrilling unveiling of FiiTii HiFiDots LIVE on the official Gamesky YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialGamesky.
Availability and Pricing
The HiFiDots are slated to be available for purchase on June 15th for $199.99 USD on fiitii.com. They will also be available in each market, including Amazon US for £199.99 in Amazon UK, €219.99 EUR in Amazon Germany and Europe, $259.99 CAD on Amazon CA, and $299.99 AUD on Amazon AU.
About FiiTii
FiiTii is the flagship brand of MIFO Technology Co. Ltd, specializing in delivering exceptional sound quality and Hybrid Driver Integration Technology. With a keen focus on the needs of audio enthusiasts, FiiTii has developed a range of cutting-edge products that cater to the discerning ears of music lovers.
Olivia Wang, Marketing Director
FiiTii
+86 135 0190 7522
marketing@fiitii.com