Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Metro Areas Among the Lowest Unemployment Rates in the Nation

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that all twelve of Alabama’s metropolitan areas are ranked among the lowest metropolitan unemployment rates in the nation for April 2023.

“Alabama continues to reach historic lows, and we aren’t slowing down. With a workforce second to none coupled with carefully crafted economic incentives and nationally low tax rates, our economic momentum continues to strengthen,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud of Metro Alabama for its energetic growth, and we certainly give all thanks to our hardworking men and women, as well as our terrific Alabama businesses.”

For the second consecutive month, the Birmingham – Hoover metro area was ranked the lowest in the nation at 1.6% in a metro area with a population of one million or more.

Two other state metro areas, Decatur and Huntsville, were ranked as the fourth lowest in the country at 1.4% (tied with Burlington-South Burlington, VT).

Three Alabama metros were ranked in the top ten for the lowest metropolitan unemployment rate (of all metros): Auburn-Opelika, Birmingham-Hoover and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley. All three metros were tied in seventh place.

All remaining metro areas were ranked in the top 50. Please see chart for specific rankings.

Meanwhile, Birmingham-Hoover metro unemployment also fell from 1.8 to 1.6 percent in April – giving it the lowest unemployment ranking for a metro area with a population of one million or more.

“I’m beyond pleased that Alabama continues to set these national records,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Our metro areas are great places to live and work, and this is proven by these rankings. Alabama continues to prove to the country that we are competitive, and our economy is doing remarkably well.”

The rankings are compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics and can be found here.

It was previously announced that Alabama’s state unemployment rate in April set a new record low at 2.2%.

A graphic is attached for publishing and broadcasting purposes.

