Julian Young Joins Williams AV Expanding International Sales Team
Young's appointment is part of Williams AV's growth strategy in Europe and Africa.EDEN PRARIE , MN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams AV is excited to welcome Pro AV veteran Julian Young as its International Technical Sales Manager for Europe and Africa, further increasing the representation of its assistive communication technology. This marks the second recent addition to Williams AV’s international sales organization, following the announcement of Norhisham (Nori) Iskhandar, International Technical Sales Manager for APAC and the Middle East, in October 2022.
Julian, who is multi-lingual, speaking English, German, and French, brings 30+ years of experience in technical-focused sales in the professional audio industry. As a seasoned sales professional, he has built strong industry connections worldwide, and his extensive knowledge of the market is of great value to Williams AV and the company’s partners. Most recently, Julian was a director at World Marketing Associates (WMA) for the past 22 years representing well-known brands, including Peavey Electronics, Furman, Australian Monitor, NEXO, and Williams AV. And prior to WMA, Julian was a European Operations Manager at EAW (Eastern Acoustic Works) and Divisional Manager at TCi.
Julian’s appointment is part of Williams AV’s international growth strategy and commitment to supporting its partners worldwide. He is based in the United Kingdom and will work towards increasing the representation of Williams AV’s assistive communion technology in Europe and Africa. “His experience in global business and channel marketing, along with his previous experience selling Williams AV products, make him well suited for this role,” said Per Persson, VP of International Sales and Business Development. “We are excited to expand our European presence and support the emerging African market with a highly successful sales executive.”
Julian expressed his excitement at joining the Williams AV team, “The company has a strong history of being first in innovative solutions for their space and exceptional customer service. I’m thrilled to be here and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”
About Williams AV
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV designs and manufactures assistive communication technology – eliminating barriers to enhance understanding.
The company’s product portfolio includes assistive listening, wireless intercom, and systems supporting human interpretation to enhance interpersonal communication. Williams AV, whose name is synonymous with innovation, quality, and service, has a global network of distributors and integrators spanning over 60 countries. This network designs and installs the products in venues ranging from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums, while consumer products are used daily in homes worldwide.
