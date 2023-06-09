The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara to Host Jean-Michel Cousteau’s 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala
A weekend of festivities will take place November 10th - 12th, to support and protect the health of whale populations found in the Santa Barbara ChannelSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara– the premier resort by the sea on the Gaviota Coast, is proud to host Jean-Michel Cousteau’s 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala and weekend festivities. Jean-Michel Cousteau will mingle with guests to share the magic of whales, the quintessential ambassadors of the sea, and raise awareness of the threats they face. The benefits of the events will support the mission of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, a marine conservation organization based in Santa Barbara. A longtime partner of The Ritz-Carlton brand, Jean-Michel Cousteau is an explorer, diplomat, environmentalist, educator, author and film producer.
For over six decades Jean-Michel Cousteau has dedicated himself inspiring people of all generations and nations to act responsibly protecting the ocean and our planets water ecosystems that are so intricately connected to the survival of all life. His reputation and vast experience of 78 years of diving and exploration began a generation ago with his father, Jacques Cousteau aboard Calypso and Alcyone. Jean-Michel Cousteau founded Ocean Futures Society in 1999 as a “Voice for the Ocean” reaching millions of people globally with his inspirational films, outdoor educational programs, including publishing books and curriculum and multimedia presentations.
Weekend highlights include the following events, all taking place at The Ritz-Carlton-Bacara, Santa Barbara:
- Friday, November 10 : Welcome Reception with Jean-Michel Cousteau and Celebration of Whales art exhibit
- Saturday, November 11: A Morning with Jean-Michel Cousteau Eco Hike & Breakfast - 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala, where Jean-Michel Cousteau will personally premiere and present a unique original multimedia presentation with his acclaimed historic & never before publicly shown film footage
- Sunday, November 12:Whale Watching excursion with Jean-Michel Cousteau and the Ocean Futures Society Team
To experience this genuinely memorable weekend with Jean-Michel Cousteau and be inspired to act on behalf of whales and Santa Barbara's local marine environment
The mission of the Ocean Futures Society Team is to explore the global ocean, inspiring and educating people worldwide to act responsibly for its protection, documenting the critical connection between humanity and nature, and celebrating the ocean's vital importance to the survival of all life on our planet. Jean-Michel Cousteau , turning 85 in May 2023, is filming a new TV series, “Jean-Michel Cousteau’s 77 Years of Diving and Discovery,” and the first episode will focus on whales in the Northern Pacific and is titled “A Great Message of Hope.”
Additionally, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment (AOTE) has been an integral part of the rich cultural history of The Ritz-Carlton. Developed by Jean Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, this family-oriented programming is offered at select Ritz-Carlton and Reserve properties, including at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. Designed for adults, families, and children, participants in Ambassadors of the Environment can discover natural wonders both on land and sea through exciting and memorable adventures and activities, fostering a greater understanding of local habitats and their connection to the larger global ecosystem.
About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
Set against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort’s 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region’s best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.
