RYAN BEAT MOTORSPORTS ANNOUNCES 2023 RACE SCHEDULE AND SPONSOR LINEUP
Ryan Beat adds up-and-comer Madix Bailey to the 2023 R/BM lineup and welcomes back 2022 PRO-SPEC Champion, Gray Leadbetter.
DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- •Ryan Beat to race full time in Champ Off-Road in PRO2.
— Ryan Beat
•Up-and-Comer, Madix Bailey joins RBM in the PRO-LITE class.
•2022 PRO-SPEC Champion, Gray Leadbetter
Today, Ryan Beat Motorsports (R/BM) announced its 2023 race schedule and sponsor lineup that includes three race series, three drivers, and four new sponsors. Owner/driver, Ryan Beat, will return to PRO2 competition in the No. 51 Bilstein Chevrolet Silverado in the Championship Off-Road Series full time.
"It's been a busy off-season for us," said Beat. "We kicked things off with a win at King of the Hammers in the No. 51 Bilstein Chevy which was a great way to start the season. This year I’m focused on having fun and accomplishing my goals. Adding Stadium Super Truck and Micro Sprint races into the mix has been a fun challenge.”
Beat has also added two Stadium Super Truck (SST) races to his schedule in 2023. He raced at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and will jump aboard the No. 51 Zyn Chevrolet in Nashville, TN, August 4-6. He’ll also pepper in Micro Sprint races throughout the year.
New to R/BM in 2023 is 19-year-old Madix Bailey in the No. 29 Stronghold Motorsports Chevrolet. Bailey, a third-generation racer, will compete in the PRO-LITE class marking his third year in the series. The 2020 LOORRS Rookie-of-the-Year has graced the podium several times and is looking to contend for that top spot in 2023.
“I’m very excited to be working with Ryan and the RBM team for the 2023 season,” said Bailey. “I feel that we have started to build a great program for the No. 29 PRO-LITE and I feel very confident in my equipment. I’m very proud to be part of a professional race team.”
Gray Leadbetter will return to drive the No. 28 Bilstein Chevrolet Colorado in the PRO-SPEC class for R/BM. Leadbetter is the defending PRO-SPEC champion, finishing the 2022 season with four wins. She’s also the first female to win a championship in the Champ Off-Road Series.
“After coming off the championship last year, my biggest goal is to stay consistent and work on defending the title,” said Leadbetter. “I think with having a year under my belt in the truck we will be able to come back even stronger. We’ve done some testing leading up to the first race and the No. 28 Bilstein Chevy Colorado feels better than ever. I’m ready to get after it this weekend.”
Beat is looking forward to the upcoming Championship Off Road season saying, “I’m stoked to add Madix to the lineup this year!” He continued, “He’s already been a great asset to the program coming in to help prep the trucks and learning as much as he can before the season starts. It’s also great to have Gray back this year. They’re both young and hungry so it will make for some exciting racing this year. I can’t wait to get this season started!”
R/BM adds several new sponsors to the fold for the 2023 season including Pennzoil, Tremor Wheels, Sunoco, and Zyn. Pennzoil serves as the official motor oil and lubricant while Sunoco is the official fuel of R/BM. Tremor Wheels, new to short-course off-road racing, will pair with Toyo Tires to give the team the traction they need in 2023. Bilstein returns as the title sponsor for the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado PRO2 with long-time R/BM partners SteelIt Coatings, Rigid Industries, and Mechanix Wear Racing. Ryan Beat Motorsports also continues as the only factory-backed team in Champ Off-Road with Chevrolet as a partner.
Look for R/BM at all seven stops of the 2023 Championship Off-Road season. Tune in to FloSports for live streaming of all the door-to-door action this summer. You can also follow R/BM on Instagram @ryanbeatmotorsports.
ABOUT RYAN BEAT MOTORSPORTS:
Four-time off-road champion, Ryan Beat, started Ryan Beat Motorsports (R/BM) in 2014 as a team owner, driver, and entrepreneur. In 2023, Beat will race in the Championship Off-Road Series, Stadium Super Trucks, and some Micro Sprint races. Beat himself will race the No. 51 Bilstein Chevrolet Silverado in the PRO2 class. R/BM is currently the only Chevrolet OEM factory-backed team in the series. Headquartered just outside Charlotte, NC, R/BM is in a new, state-of-the-art 15,000 sq. ft. facility. The R/BM 2023 partner lineup includes: Chevrolet, Bilstein, Pennzoil, Toyo Tires, Tremor Wheels, Steel-It, Sunoco Race Fuel, RIGID, Magnaflow, Mechanix Wear, FK Rod Ends, Hyperco, Brembo Brakes, Ehren, Fortin Racing, Fiberwerx, Automatic Transmission Design, Power Steering Solution, Geiser Performance, Antigravity Batteries, Hawk Performance, DS Customs, and Calico Coatings.
