Los Angeles Architecture Firm, EZ Plans, Featured in The LA Business Journal

EZ Plans has been featured in The LA Business Journal regarding their stellar work with ADU design and planning.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Plans, an architectural design firm servicing Southern CA and the SF Bay area, announced today that they were featured in the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the authorities on the recent accessory dwelling unit (ADU) boom in the greater LA area. Due to the owners’ (Ray & Lesley Joelson) extensive experience and knowledge on the subject, they were consulted on the process of navigating the nuances of building ADUs in different neighborhoods.

“We were thrilled to get the chance to talk about ADUs on a large scale,” said Lesley Joelson, Co-Founder. “Everyday we receive numerous calls from homeowners with questions about adding an ADU to their property. There is still a great deal of uncertainty and confusion about what is, and is not allowed. ADUs are a great way to add value to your property and many wish to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Los Angeles Business Journal is a highly-reputable media company that has been in business for over 40 years. The media outlet is committed to delivering breaking news and keeping its readers informed on the latest trends in tech, market conditions, and more.

About EZ Plans
EZ Plans is an architectural design firm founded on the principles of transparency, expertise, and affordability. They provide a high-quality, customer-focused experience to their clients with a team of talented, creative, and accredited architects. Use our free pricing tool to get an instant estimate for your project and see how EZ Plans delivers speed, talent, and affordability.

