Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Over $161,000

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection recently awarded $161,937.37 to 10 victims of attorney theft.

Two former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Two deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the Board.

Butler County

A former client of former attorney Richard Louis Crosby III was reimbursed $2,000 as a result of Crosby’s failure to provide the services requested. Crosby resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on Sept. 27, 2021.

Cuyahoga County

Seven former clients of former attorney Dorothea Jane Kingsbury were reimbursed a total of $156,737.37 as a result of Kingsbury’s misappropriation of funds belonging to her clients. Kingsbury pled guilty to theft and other crimes on Sept. 8, 2021. Her license to practice law in Ohio was suspended on March 23, 2023, as a result of her criminal conviction.

Lucas County

A former client of deceased attorney John Farnan Potts was reimbursed $2,200 as a result of Potts’s failure to complete the services requested prior to his death on Feb. 26, 2022.

Mahoning County

Parents of a former client of deceased attorney Andrew William Rauzan were reimbursed $1,000 as a result of Rauzan’s failure to complete the services requested prior to his death on Aug. 5, 2021.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation.

Ohio has over 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than one percent 1% are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement or misappropriation should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll-free in Ohio.