Unleashing Creativity in DeFi: DexKit Introduces DexGenerator
DexKit's DexGenerator revolutionizes DeFi, enabling anyone to create custom tokens, NFTs, and interact with smart contracts effortlessly.NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DexKit, a pioneering Brazilian startup in the blockchain software space, is making waves with its innovative product, DexGenerator. This powerful tool allows individuals and businesses to easily create custom tokens, NFT collections, and interact with any smart contract deployed on any active blockchain networks.
DexGenerator, a standout product in DexKit's suite of no-code/low-code solutions, provides a user-friendly platform for generating unique digital assets on any supported blockchain platform. Users can create tokens for various purposes such as assets, digital currencies, loyalty points, or even form exclusive NFT collections like images or videos.
A notable feature of DexGenerator is its AI integration for NFT image generation using natural language, enabling users to create captivating NFT collections with just text input. DexGenerator also has an advanced functionality that allows creators and developers to interact with smart contracts, extract useful features for their projects, and seamlessly incorporate these into their creations, without requiring advanced coding skills1.
Despite being a comprehensive tool, DexGenerator is mindful of its user requirements. To use the platform, users need a Metamask or any other WalletConnect compatible wallet, funds for gas fees, and their art ready to be minted. An optional AI-imaging tool is also available for those who want to leverage AI in their NFT creations, at a cost of 1,000 $KIT tokens, DexKit's native cryptocurrency.
There are some current limitations to note. For example, there is an initial minting limit of 20 pieces per NFT, and it is recommended that the first minting session contain no more than 30 pieces. However, DexGenerator is continually working on improving its platform, with future updates planned to increase initial minting limits, improve mobile view user experience, and add more blockchain networks to its supported list.
DexGenerator is a testament to DexKit's mission of making Decentralized Finance (DeFi) accessible to everyone. With tools like DexGenerator, DexKit is empowering entrepreneurs to effortlessly create branded crypto apps in the web3 space while ensuring complete ownership and control over their creations3.
This innovative tool enables users to bring their creative ideas to life, be it by receiving crypto donations, sending airdrops, organizing raffles, distributing tokens, designing and deploying crypto games, or monetizing content. Users can leverage features from their preferred smart contracts and incorporate them into their creative projects without having to write a single line of code.
For more information about DexGenerator and other products from DexKit, please visit www.dexkit.com.
