Rapidly Rising Helm Yacht Group Partners with First On Deck Marketing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Fort Lauderdale-based agency First on Deck Marketing and Deerfield Beach-based The Helm Yacht Group have partnered to elevate the experiences of South Florida boaters and to support local and regional marine industry businesses.

While officially forming at the start of 2023, The Helm Yacht Group team, led by Jeff Eldon, brings decades of experience in numerous markets to clients in new yacht sales, brokerage vessels, and charter yacht management. After circling the globe on USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Peleliu, US Navy veteran Jeff Eldon joined the marine industry in 2001 as a yacht salesman and quickly became salesman of the year. He has since worked his way up from Salesperson to Broker, to General Manager, and now the President and CEO of The Helm Yacht Group.

As the exclusive dealer of Rio Yachts and Explorer Yacht vessels, THYG is blossoming and bringing fresh excitement to the industry, which was recognized by First On Deck Marketing Founder and President Nicole Squartino. “Both companies have a strong connection in the marine and superyacht industries, and knowledge in boats allows organic synergy flow between teams,” says Nicole. “First On Deck Marketing will successfully market The Helm Yacht Group as leaders in the brokerage industry and the exclusive dealers in the USA of Rio Yachts and Explorer Yacht brands.”

First On Deck Marketing is a full-service creating design and marketing agency that specializes in serving marine industry brands. FODM is an active member of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, and the U.S. Superyacht Association. The company will handle THYG’s social media marketing, email marketing, boat show management, digital advertising, and more.

The partnership adds value to THYG’s brokerage and charter yacht management clients by giving them an onsite marketing team and professional drone work, photography, and marketing services. Previously owned vessels available through THYG include a Formula 400 Super Sport, 2022 Cruisers Yachts 42 GLS, and a 2016 Sea Fox 266 Commander. View available vessels by visiting www.thehelmyachtgroup.com.

The partnership will publicly launch during the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 25 – 29). The Helm Yacht Group’s presence at FLIBS will include two locations, and showcase Rio Yachts’ Daytona 34’, Daytona 35’, and Daytona 50’, and Explorer Yachts 62’. Sklar Furnishings has also partnered with THYG to provide interior design work on the new Explorer 62’, Daytona 35’, and Daytona 50’. A pre-FLIBS party is in development and more details will be released in July.

For sea trials of Rio Yachts or Explorer Yacht vessels, or to discuss partnerships with First On Deck Marketing, contact FODM at (954) 275-6948 or by email at nicole@1ondeck.com.