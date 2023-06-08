Wyclef Jean Given Keys to Miami-Dade County, City of Miami and Little Haiti at Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch
Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean performed at the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch - Haitian Heritage Month editionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Little Haiti Optimist Club presented the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch on Saturday in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month at the Caribbean Marketplace in the heart of Little Haiti.
Haitian Heritage Month recognizes the rich history and culture of Haitians by showcasing its art, food, music and more. The month-long celebration pays tribute to the Haitian community for their valuable contributions to South Florida. The Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch honored Wyclef Jean for his philanthropic, business and entertainment achievements.
During the event, Sheila Be sang the Haitian National Anthem and Ambience Creole Jazz Band performed.
Attendees at the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch enjoyed delicious dishes prepared by Chef Creole (Haiti/Bahamas), Chef the Rose (Haiti), Top Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef Irie (Jamaica), Chef Cat (Trinidad/Jamaica), Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Rob (Haiti), Chef Michel France (Haiti), Chef Keith Reed (Bahamas) and Chef Garfield (Jamaica), as well as signature island beverages and spirits from Valmas Cremas, Korbel Champagne Mimosas, Kola Choucoune and Savens Alkaline Water.
At the event, Wyclef Jean was presented with several awards, including from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon along with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who presented Wyclef with the key to Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King and the City of Miami Little Haiti Revitalization Trust presented Wyclef with the key to the City of Miami. In addition, the key to Little Haiti was presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, officially welcoming Wyclef to Little Haiti, and the Chefs of the Caribbean presented Wyclef with an award for outstanding achievements and the community signed a tribute thank you card.
“Support the dreams of the youth and whatever we leave will inspire the next generation,” said Wyclef.
Wyclef surprised guests with an impromptu concert, performing some of his greatest hits.
The brunch culminated with attendees enjoying Art Beat Miami Haitian Heritage Month art exhibit and receiving a Haitian Heritage Month commemorative poster entitled "Together for a Better Little Haiti."
The Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch was sponsored by City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, City of Miami Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Little Haiti Optimist Club, Chefs of the Caribbean, and Show Tech.
To view event recap, https://mailchi.mp/256ac367ddc0/wyclef-jean-honored-at-chefs-of-the-caribbean.
To view event videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LN4GcMXKuaU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QiSQOmWs8c&t=527s
