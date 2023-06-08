Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta receives Energy Matters Award
Interfaith community one of ten honorees in Georgia
This church used recycled carpet. This church even took trees from another campus and planted them here. I’m plugged into your EV chargers right now! Congratulations on going above and beyond.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols has presented the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta with the Energy Matters Award in the “Best Sustainability Project by a Faith Community” category. Commissioner Echols joined UUCA during Sunday service on June 4th to present this award in honor of their work constructing their new campus at 2650 N. Druid Hills Road NE.
— Commissioner Tim Echols
Following the sale of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta's long-time home on Cliff Valley Way in May 2018, UUCA voted to purchase a former United Methodist Church at 2650 N. Druid Hills Road. Situated on 4.4 acres of land, this property held tremendous potential to foster the growth of UUCA for generations to come. First, however, it required a significant investment in improvements. As it was over 40 years old, the building was not up to code or energy efficient. In October of 2021, the congregation embarked on a 7 million dollar renovation with a vision of universal accessibility, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.
Unitarian Universalism is a faith grounded in a shared ethical covenant rather than dogmatic beliefs. The 7th Principle of UUism is respect for the interdependent web of all existence. Due to this guiding principle, it was essential to the congregation that construction go above and beyond what was required by building codes.
Some highlights of this effort include the removal of every existing interior and exterior light fixture to be wholly replaced with over 300 energy-efficient LED fixtures. The existing HVAC system was removed and replaced with state-of-the-art all-electric Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling. The VRF system allows UUCA to control temperatures in individual rooms, minimizing environmental impact while maintaining a comfortable campus. Construction teams installed R-38 polyisocyanate spray foam insulation on the roof decks, the quality of which goes far beyond code requirements. While the DeKalb County construction permit didn't require any replacement of the existing single-pane windows, UUCA upgraded to Pella Impervia energy-star windows throughout the property and replaced every door. An air-lock glass storefront vestibule for the sanctuary was created, as well as an air-curtain system for the social hall entrance. Whether it was a matter of removing the natural gas lines, deploying occupancy sensors, installing water bottle filling stations, or establishing car chargers, no stone has been left unturned.
Thus far, UUCA has spent over half a million dollars on projects directly tied to a greener future for the community. UUCA is deeply grateful to its committed congregation for funding and advocating for these projects, in particular, their Climate Action Team and Project Phoenix Building Committee.
“This church used recycled carpet and reused it [on their new campus]. This church even took trees from another location and planted them here…I’m plugged into one of your EV chargers in the parking lot right now!” Commissioner Echols remarked. “You are one of only ten winners in the state of Georgia…Congratulations on going above and beyond in sustainability.”
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta is an interfaith community working to transform lives through courageous action and soulful connection. As one of the largest Unitarian Universalist congregations in the United States, UUCA grounds itself in creative, innovative worship and works to advance justice for people, our Earth, and all life on it. With roots in Atlanta going back more than 120 years, UUCA works to continue the Atlantan legacy as the cradle of the civil rights movement. Learn more about their mission and actions at www.uuca.org. Join UUCA each Sunday at 11 am at 2650 N. Druid Hills Road NE or online at uuca.org/live.
Shay Stewart
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta
+1 404-634-5134
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube