Williams AV to Showcase Assistive Communication Concept Using Bluetooth® AuracastTM at InfoComm 2023
Williams AV showcasing an assistive communication concept using Bluetooth Auracast technology at InfoComm 2023
Demonstration to show how AuracastTM technology works and an overview of potential Pro AV assistive communication applications.
We believe the AuracastTM platform will drive new assistive listening, interpretation, and entertainment opportunities in the Pro AV market.”EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams AV, the leading provider of assistive communication technology for the professional AV industry, will showcase an assistive communication concept Bluetooth® AuracastTM at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Florida, next week. This concept, which is not available for purchase, gives attendees a glimpse into the technology and its potential applications in the Pro AV industry.
— Tony Braun, VP of Global Sales and Marketing
The new Bluetooth® capability, AuracastTM, was announced by the Bluetooth® SIG in June 2022. While the media has widely covered AuracastTM in consumer markets, coverage of potential applications for the Pro AV market has been light. However, Williams AV believes this technology will create new opportunities for AV professionals and will show a concept Bluetooth® AuracastTM transmitter, receiver, and assistant at the professional audiovisual trade show.
For almost half a century, Williams AV has developed assistive communication solutions based on emerging technologies to meet the diverse needs of the AV industry. “We believe there is no one-size-fits-all technology for AV applications,” said Tony Braun, VP of Global Sales and Marketing. "Our goal is to provide our customers with a broad range of options that support the unique needs of each venue. Adding Bluetooth® AuracastTM technology in the future to our suite of FM, infrared, Wi-Fi, digital, and induction loop technology is a logical next step."
The Bluetooth® AuracastTM platform has many potential benefits, including simultaneously delivering up to 20 audio broadcasts to an unlimited number of people and delivering audio directly to an AuracastTM receiver, reducing latency and providing high-quality sound. These benefits will help AV professionals provide better audio for those with hearing loss and broadly deliver audio in public spaces. InfoComm 2023 attendees can visit the FutureTech Station in the Williams AV booth (#3414) to view the assistive communication concept. The station is designed to explain how the AuracastTM technology works, the various components of an AuracastTM solution, and an overview of potential use cases. In addition, attendees are encouraged to give feedback on how they see this type of solution used in Pro AV settings. "We believe the AuracastTM platform will drive new assistive listening, interpretation, and entertainment opportunities in the Pro AV market, and we are excited to hear what the industry believes are future applications for the technology,” said Braun.
About Williams AV
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV designs and manufactures assistive communication technology – eliminating barriers to enhance understanding.
The company’s product portfolio includes assistive listening, wireless intercom, and systems supporting human interpretation to enhance interpersonal communication. Williams AV, whose name is synonymous with innovation, quality, and service, has a global network of distributors and integrators spanning over 60 countries. This network designs and installs the products in venues ranging from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums, while consumer products are used daily in homes worldwide.
