- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-1848
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to help sponsors of investigational new drug applications (INDs) and new drug applications (NDAs) evaluate the drug-drug interaction (DDI) effects of their investigational drugs on combined oral contraceptives (COCs), design DDI studies, and determine how to communicate DDI study results and risk mitigation strategies in labeling to address potential risks associated with increased or decreased exposure of COCs.
