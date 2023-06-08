Maryland Based Tech Firm Hires College Interns to Develop AI-Tools that Combat Crime
Wave Welcome Launches Internship Program to Leverage AI in the Prevention of Cyber Security Crimes and Active Shooter Events in Prince George's County, MarylandOXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-time CIO, Vennard Wright, has made it a personal mission to leverage his company, Wave Welcome, as an innovation lab that focuses on cultivating greater diversity within the technology industry where there has been historical underrepresentation of various demographic groups at the executive levels of information technology and life sciences companies.
As part of those efforts, Vennard Wright launched a 10-week paid college internship program that commenced in early June and will conclude in August. The internship will culminate in the deployment of a commercially viable platform that aids in the fight against rising cyber and violent crime rates within Prince George’s County, MD and the surrounding region. For this summer’s internship program, Wave Welcome hired two University of Maryland students, Joseph Ewan and Ariana Wright, who are both minorities, to focus on creating technology tools that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to create safer environments for residents and businesses, both on-line and in-person.
The first intern, Joseph, recently obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Science May of 2023. His professional focus lies in harnessing the power of AI to identify and flag potential threats and abnormalities within real-time video streams. He works closely with the product team and places particular emphasis on utilizing this technology to enhance physical security measures. The second intern, Ariana, a rising junior, is currently pursuing a major in Digital Media. Her primary objective is to utilize general AI in the creation of engaging online marketing campaigns. Her focus is directed towards a new digital platform that Wave Welcome has developed called Flurrent which centers around using AI to connect businesses with the information security tools they require to reduce threats to their systems and data. She collaborates with the marketing and product teams to develop effective social media campaigns that increase awareness of Flurrent and drive user acquisition.
By leveraging the work of Joseph and Ariana over the summer, Flurrent will serve as a vital link between public safety experts and customized AI tools to ensure the safety of students, residents, businesses, and visitors in the digital and physical realms. This summer initiative also allows both college interns to understand how technology can be leveraged to create a positive impact and resolve real-world challenges, as evidenced by their application of AI and other technologies to help U.S. citizens and our guests remain secure in an increasingly complex and digital world.
About Wave Welcome
Wave Welcome was founded in 2020 and aims to create greater diversity in the technology field by engaging directly with graduating students and early-career professionals. Through internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level positions, Wave Welcome facilitates hands-on experiences that target the eradication of technological disparities. By working with emerging technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, business intelligence, and business process management, these engagements provide hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for diverse technologists, enabling them to go beyond theory into practical application.
