Egnyte to Host Third Annual Life Sciences Summit for Emerging Biotech Companies
Virtual Event to Feature Industry Leaders on Improving Clinical Outcomes for Modern Biotechs.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, will host its annual Life Sciences Summit on June 15, 2023. The leading virtual event for life sciences and biotechnology companies will feature panels and presentations from various industry experts on how technology can support business growth for emerging life sciences companies.
The summit will kick off with a keynote presentation from Keith Elliston, co-founder of Ingentium, on the role technology plays in advancing scientific research to advance a healthier future. Other speakers consist of executives from Endpoint Clinical, Atorus, and Sionna Therapeutics.
"Leveraging the right technology can help biotechs improve clinical outcomes and establish compliance in their clinical trial processes,” said Ronen Vengosh, senior vice president of Industry Practices and Solutions at Egnyte. “Our Life Sciences Summit is focused on helping Clinical, Quality, and IT teams navigate the current technology landscape at every stage of growth.”
The half-day virtual summit will include session topics on leveraging modern IT practices to accelerate research, the evolution of biometrics, and how the choice of technology stack can enable a CRO to run cost-effective trials. You can register for the free event and see the full agenda here.
● Revolutionizing Human Health with Advances in Science and Technology
● The Calculus of IT
● The Pharmaverse: A Network of Connectivity and Collaboration
● Integrating Today's Fragmented Data, Tooling, and Compute Ecosystems with Omics Bench
