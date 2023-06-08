Chinese Rice Wine Market SWOT Analysis and Forecast for Next 5 Years
Stay up-to-date with Chinese Rice Wine Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
The latest market research study released by HTF MI on the Chinese Rice Wine Market evaluates the risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Chinese Rice Wine Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Soeos (united states) Kayco (united states) Guangdong prb bio-tech co.,ltd. (China) Beijing shipuller co., ltd. (China) Qufu confucius family liquor brewing co., ltd. (China) Conghua shunchangyuan winery (China) Dynasty wines (hong kong) Zhejiang orient shaoxing wine co., ltd. (China) Ningbo zheng wanli wine-making co.,ltd (China) Shaanxi nuoruite (China) Fortune woodenwares manufacturing co., ltd. (China) Taian lucheng industry co.,ltd. (China).
What is Chinese Rice Wine?
Chinese rice wine is an alcoholic beverage prepared by fermentation of rice. It is used in cooking and as a beverage. The market for Chinese rice wine is driven by factors such as growing awareness about the health benefit and increasing demand from restaurants. However, the market is been challenged by competition from other alcoholic beverages and rising production. Overall the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory owing to the huge opportunity presented by expansion into the international market, premiumization, and online sales.
The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Shaoxing Wine Mijiu Japanese Mirin Jiuniang Others), by application (Cooking Beverage), and by major geographies.
Research Analyst at HTF MI predicts that China players will contribute to the maximum growth of China's Chinese Rice Wine market throughout the predicted period. The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years due to new strategies taken up by players in the Chinese Rice Wine market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the industry, the Chinese Rice Wine research study provides an in-depth analysis of the competition and offers information on the product/service landscape of leading companies. Additionally, this Chinese Rice Wine market report suggests strategies that players can follow and highlights key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.
The report offers the leading players:
Soeos (united states), Kayco (united states), Guangdong prb bio-tech co.,ltd. (China), Beijing shipuller co., ltd. (China), Qufu confucius family liquor brewing co., ltd. (China), Conghua shunchangyuan winery (China), Dynasty wines (hong kong), Zhejiang orient shaoxing wine co., ltd. (China), Ningbo zheng wanli wine-making co.,ltd (China), Shaanxi nuoruite (China), Fortune woodenwares manufacturing co., ltd. (China), Taian lucheng industry co.,ltd. (China).
The market for Chinese rice wine is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of local players. The key focus of the company is to build a popular brand by focusing on marketing and expanding its reach by adopting various distribution channels. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration are common strategies implemented by companies to increase market reach. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Soeos, Kayco, and Guangdong prb bio-tech co.,ltd. Among others
Market Growth Drivers:
Rice wine has been known to have many health benefits such as improved blood circulation, enhanced body metabolism, and helps in food digestion. Also, research from different parts of the world has suggested its antioxidant effect, enhance the immune system and antibacterial and anticancer effects. This health benefit is generating huge demand for Chinese rice wine which is driving market growth. Rice wine masks the unpleasant odor of seafood and meat and enhances the flavor of the final dish which is extensively used in cooking by restaurants. Which provides further impetus to the market expansion.
Restraints:
Competition from other alcoholic beverages and rising production costs are the major restraint for the market growth of Chinese rice wine. While rice wine is a popular drink in China, it faces competition from other alcoholic beverages such as beer, baijiu (a strong Chinese liquor), and imported wines and spirits. The cost of producing rice wine is increasing due to rising labor and raw material costs, which may impact the affordability of rice wine for consumers.
Opportunities:
The growing popularity of Chinese cuisine around the world presents an opportunity for rice wine manufacturers to expand their reach and export their products to international markets. Also, there is an opportunity for rice wine manufacturers to cater to consumers' increasing demand for premium products by producing higher quality, more expensive rice wines. The growth of e-commerce platforms in China presents a potential for rice wine manufacturers to reach more consumers and expand their sales channels.
