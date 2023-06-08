Hidden Foods Co. to Debut at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show
Parent loved sauces, pancake mixes and cookies will debut in New York this month at the Fancy Foods Show.ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Foods Co. will make its trade debut as an exhibitor at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show. The show will run from June 25-27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, NY. Hidden Foods will be showcasing their Homestyle Pancake Mix, Slow Cooked Marinara, and Triple Play Chocolate Chip Cookies in Booth 4412 in the "New, Now, Next" Section.
The largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food industry show, the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show will feature specialty foods and beverages from around the world and host over 20,000 attendees.
Attendees will be able to sample Hidden Foods nutrient packed pancakes, sauces and cookies, as well as meet the founder, Kendra Vallone Matthews.
Launched in 2022, Hidden Foods Co. is committed to hiding healthy in great taste, with zero sugar added and all natural ingredients. Their products are sweetened only by the natural sugar in fruits and vegetables, with the goal of healthy food for kids and gourmet flavors for adults.
About Hidden Foods Co.
Founder and mom Kendra Vallone Matthews launched the Hidden Foods Co. in 2022. The idea came from the source of frustration in many households, a.k.a. "The Picky Eater". The goal was to create a healthy alternative to the "quick meal", but also something delicious kids and adults alike could enjoy. Kendra's tasty sauce recipes were years in the making - she is, after all, a Sicilian granddaughter- but soon became favorites of her family and friends. She then expanded, creating healthy alternatives to pancakes, cookies and even healthy Mac n Cheese. Distribution started in local markets and is quickly growing to mass national distribution through online markets. Hidden Foods is now sought out by parents nationwide on Amazon, through Instagram and loved by "mom influencers" online.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information; and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.
Media Contact:
Email: info@hiddenfoodsco.com
Website: www.hiddenfoodsco.com
Instagram: Hidden Foods Co (@hiddenfoods.co)
SOURCE Hidden Foods Co.
Info
Hidden Foods Co,
info@hiddenfoodsco.com
