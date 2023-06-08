Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Reveals Poem to Fly on NASA’s Europa Clipper
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón is revealing a new poem that will fly into space aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper mission on a yearslong journey to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. The poem, first shared publicly during a special reading at the Library of Congress, will be engraved on the spacecraft set to launch in October 2024.
