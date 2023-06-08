Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,562 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Reveals Poem to Fly on NASA’s Europa Clipper

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón is revealing a new poem that will fly into space aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper mission on a yearslong journey to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. The poem, first shared publicly during a special reading at the Library of Congress, will be engraved on the spacecraft set to launch in October 2024.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Reveals Poem to Fly on NASA’s Europa Clipper

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more