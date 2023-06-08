Pax8 Teams Up with Redstor to Deliver Smarter Backup for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, welcomes Redstor, a global leader in cloud backup and recovery that will revolutionize Managed Service Providers’ (MSPs) backup offerings. Redstor’s AI-powered cloud backup solution guarantees MSPs’ instant recovery of files across cloud infrastructure, SaaS business apps like M365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Quickbooks, as well as on-prem data, while eliminating the need for hardware and mitigating against cyber risks. Redstor helps MSPs fuel growth, improve operational efficiency and reduce risk through its software which is uniquely built for the cloud and engineered to scale rapidly with product-led growth at its core.



“Data loss can be catastrophic for any business,” said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Product Strategy at Pax8. “We are excited to partner with Redstor to arm our partners with an incredibly robust backup solution to safeguard their customers’ most valuable asset – their data.”

Redstor, with offices in the, US, UK and South Africa, boasts an enviable reputation for delivering robust, category-leading backup solutions to the channel. Consistently ranked on G2.com as a leader across 16 categories including online backup and DRaaS, Redstor helps MSPs to drive market-leading revenue retention and enhanced margins.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our software, especially around the protection of M365, Google Workspace, QuickBooks Online and Azure VM environments. Recognizing the need for superior solutions, we built better, refusing to settle for mediocrity,” commented James Griffin, CEO, Redstor. “We are relentless in our belief that everything can always be improved. The Pax8 partnership further expands our ability to bring a smarter backup product to the thousands of global MSPs who need and deserve a better solution to the protection of modern workloads.”

Redstor empowers Pax8 partners to:

Fuel Growth: Tap into new revenue streams by protecting critical applications and workloads such as Azure VMs, Salesforce, QuickBooks and Xero, all with 30-day free end user trials.

Optimize Efficiency: Manage all customers and the protection of their data from a single app, instantly recover customer data from the cloud and benefit from seamless billing integration with Pax8.

Reduce Risk: Leverage AI-powered malware detection and data tagging and classification to enable safe recovery from cyber-attacks and help identify sensitive and business critical data.

This breakthrough partnership further amplifies Pax8's expansive marketplace, providing MSPs with a comprehensive suite of solutions to overcome today's most daunting data protection challenges.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

About Redstor

Redstor offers MSPs the smartest backup and recovery platform along with leading sales, marketing and technical support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the Redstor platform unifies the protection of cloud infrastructure, SaaS business applications and on-prem data via a single app (RedApp), delivering market-leading revenue retention, bigger margins, and simple pricing to MSPs.

