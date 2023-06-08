Nonprofit Hope2Heal Launches to Empower Those Who Have Encountered Life’s Adversaries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope2Heal, Inc. (EIN: 85-2390856) is proud to announce its birth as a compassionate 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt rooted in the belief that personal heartbreak can be channeled into collective healing. The organization’s narrative is not just a mission statement; it is a testament to human resilience and the embodiment of its commitment to catalyzing change in the face of personal loss and societal challenges.
At the forefront of this transformative initiative is its founder, Steven Sweeney. His decades-long career in the ﬁelds of mental health, substance abuse and the justice system is enriched by personal experiences of betrayal and healing, empowering him to guide others from the depth of despair to the heights of resilience.
Hope2Heal's unique strategy for fostering personal and community recovery involves channeling individual adversity into entrepreneurship. Through the Entrepreneurship Literacy Program, Hope2Heal aims to support those who have weathered life's storms, guiding them in building successful businesses. With a network of strategic partnerships across various sectors, the organization ensures its clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their speciﬁc entrepreneurial aspirations.
Further testament to its innovative approach is the Hope2Heal Transformation Coach Certiﬁcation Program. This unique offering nurtures the transformational journeys of clients by providing them with dual certiﬁcations – as a Certiﬁed Cognitive-Behavioral Life Coach and a Certiﬁed Hope2Heal Transformation Coach or Practitioner. This program is a living embodiment of Hope2Heal’s conviction that personal challenges can indeed be transformed into empowering life lessons.
"Our mission celebrates the diversity of experiences, thought, race, gender, ethnicity, geography and more. We aim to assist all small business owners to encourage lifelong learning, adaptability and personal growth,” shared Sweeney. “Our success, we believe, is intrinsically linked to the success of our clients, and we staunchly uphold the values of integrity, respect, honesty, purpose and professionalism. We are dedicated to the belief that small businesses are the driving force of our economy and the cornerstone of vibrant communities.”
Join Hope2Heal as it turns personal adversities into stepping stones for transformative healing. For more information on its services, approach and how to can contribute to its mission, visit www.Hope2Heal.org.
About Hope2Heal, Inc.
Hope2Heal, Inc. (EIN: 85-2390856) is a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization committed to empowering individuals who have encountered life’s adversities to transform these experiences into opportunities for growth, resilience and happiness. Guided by its founder, Steven Sweeney, a certiﬁed and seasoned therapist, Hope2Heal aims to turn personal heartbreak into collective healing. Through a diverse range of programs and services, the organization champions the belief that everyone, regardless of their past, can achieve their full potential and experience personal satisfaction and growth.
Visit www.Hope2Heal.org for more information.
###
Contact:
Steven Sweeney, M.Ed., CCBT, CBGT, CPSP
Founder, Hope2Heal, Inc.
Steve@Hope2Heal.org
864.907.7959
www.Hope2Heal.org
Steven Sweeney
At the forefront of this transformative initiative is its founder, Steven Sweeney. His decades-long career in the ﬁelds of mental health, substance abuse and the justice system is enriched by personal experiences of betrayal and healing, empowering him to guide others from the depth of despair to the heights of resilience.
Hope2Heal's unique strategy for fostering personal and community recovery involves channeling individual adversity into entrepreneurship. Through the Entrepreneurship Literacy Program, Hope2Heal aims to support those who have weathered life's storms, guiding them in building successful businesses. With a network of strategic partnerships across various sectors, the organization ensures its clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their speciﬁc entrepreneurial aspirations.
Further testament to its innovative approach is the Hope2Heal Transformation Coach Certiﬁcation Program. This unique offering nurtures the transformational journeys of clients by providing them with dual certiﬁcations – as a Certiﬁed Cognitive-Behavioral Life Coach and a Certiﬁed Hope2Heal Transformation Coach or Practitioner. This program is a living embodiment of Hope2Heal’s conviction that personal challenges can indeed be transformed into empowering life lessons.
"Our mission celebrates the diversity of experiences, thought, race, gender, ethnicity, geography and more. We aim to assist all small business owners to encourage lifelong learning, adaptability and personal growth,” shared Sweeney. “Our success, we believe, is intrinsically linked to the success of our clients, and we staunchly uphold the values of integrity, respect, honesty, purpose and professionalism. We are dedicated to the belief that small businesses are the driving force of our economy and the cornerstone of vibrant communities.”
Join Hope2Heal as it turns personal adversities into stepping stones for transformative healing. For more information on its services, approach and how to can contribute to its mission, visit www.Hope2Heal.org.
About Hope2Heal, Inc.
Hope2Heal, Inc. (EIN: 85-2390856) is a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization committed to empowering individuals who have encountered life’s adversities to transform these experiences into opportunities for growth, resilience and happiness. Guided by its founder, Steven Sweeney, a certiﬁed and seasoned therapist, Hope2Heal aims to turn personal heartbreak into collective healing. Through a diverse range of programs and services, the organization champions the belief that everyone, regardless of their past, can achieve their full potential and experience personal satisfaction and growth.
Visit www.Hope2Heal.org for more information.
###
Contact:
Steven Sweeney, M.Ed., CCBT, CBGT, CPSP
Founder, Hope2Heal, Inc.
Steve@Hope2Heal.org
864.907.7959
www.Hope2Heal.org
Steven Sweeney
Hope2Heal, Inc.
+1 864-907-7959
Steve@Hope2Heal.org