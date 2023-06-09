qordata Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA)
Audit 100% of your commercial expense data within a few minutes.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA) solution which helps life sciences compliance teams streamline expense auditing effortlessly. It enables you to fully automate the audit process for commercial expense reports, ensuring 100% coverage within minutes. Enabling you to stay compliant on internal and external policies and procedures, while limiting manual oversight, minimizing time spent, and reducing workload.
Expense Monitoring & Auditing offers the following capabilities:
* Audit 100% of T&E transactions within a few minutes
* SAP Concur Connector to extract reports and attachments
* OCR Technology to convert receipts, boarding passes, sign-in sheets, travel-related receipts, and expense-related documents into machine-readable text
* Built-in and configurable audit rules
* Manual overriding of the audit results
* Reduce risks by moving reports and reps to the workbench for risk remediation
* Dive into previously executed audits
"We were surprised to note that Compliance teams within the life sciences industry have to limit expense and T&E audits to only a small sample. This is primarily due to non-existent technological solutions that can effectively highlight compliance and audit risks across all transactions. Expense Monitoring and Auditing is a fully automated solution, part of our DDCP, that enables compliance teams to monitor and audit 100% of expense and T&E transactions within a few minutes."., said Muhammad Ovais, CEO, qordata Inc.
About: qordata Inc. offers data-driven compliance solutions tailored for life sciences firms, streamlining compliance amidst increasing intricacies. Our cutting-edge compliance platform encompasses Aggregate Spend Reporting, Compliance Analytics, Compliance Monitoring, State Price Transparency Reporting, and HCP Engagements.
Raza Shahid
qordata Inc.
+1 609-375-0010
marketing@qordata.com
