Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,537 in the last 365 days.

qordata Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA)

qordata expense monitoring and auditing

Audit 100% of your commercial expense data.

Audit 100% of your commercial expense data within a few minutes.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA) solution which helps life sciences compliance teams streamline expense auditing effortlessly. It enables you to fully automate the audit process for commercial expense reports, ensuring 100% coverage within minutes. Enabling you to stay compliant on internal and external policies and procedures, while limiting manual oversight, minimizing time spent, and reducing workload.

Expense Monitoring & Auditing offers the following capabilities:
* Audit 100% of T&E transactions within a few minutes
* SAP Concur Connector to extract reports and attachments
* OCR Technology to convert receipts, boarding passes, sign-in sheets, travel-related receipts, and expense-related documents into machine-readable text
* Built-in and configurable audit rules
* Manual overriding of the audit results
* Reduce risks by moving reports and reps to the workbench for risk remediation
* Dive into previously executed audits

"We were surprised to note that Compliance teams within the life sciences industry have to limit expense and T&E audits to only a small sample. This is primarily due to non-existent technological solutions that can effectively highlight compliance and audit risks across all transactions. Expense Monitoring and Auditing is a fully automated solution, part of our DDCP, that enables compliance teams to monitor and audit 100% of expense and T&E transactions within a few minutes."., said Muhammad Ovais, CEO, qordata Inc.

About: qordata Inc. offers data-driven compliance solutions tailored for life sciences firms, streamlining compliance amidst increasing intricacies. Our cutting-edge compliance platform encompasses Aggregate Spend Reporting, Compliance Analytics, Compliance Monitoring, State Price Transparency Reporting, and HCP Engagements.

Raza Shahid
qordata Inc.
+1 609-375-0010
marketing@qordata.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

qordata Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA)

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more