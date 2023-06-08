Infrrd Named a Major Contender for the Fourth Time in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing PEAK Matrix® 2023
In the current AI landscape, enterprises cannot afford to lose their competitive advantage by delaying IDP adoption. The time for IDP is now.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrrd, a trailblazer in structured and unstructured document processing technology, proudly announces its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, the company has also been acknowledged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. These prestigious recognitions continue to solidify Infrrd’s position as a prominent player for AI-driven IDP and showcase its continued commitment to innovation and customer success.
Everest Group, a global research firm, has consistently recognized Infrrd's cutting-edge solutions and remarkable performance in the document processing domain. The Intelligent Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates vendors based on various parameters, including market impact, vision and capability, and delivery footprint. Infrrd's consistent presence as a Major Contender reflects its unwavering dedication to providing state-of-the-art intelligent document processing solutions.
Furthermore, Infrrd's achievement as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 highlights its ability to effectively handle and process unstructured data, an essential requirement in today's data-driven world. The company's innovative technologies and seamless integration capabilities have set it apart as a reliable partner for businesses seeking to enhance their document processing efficiency.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the fourth consecutive year," said Priya Thampi, VP, Product Engineering at Infrrd. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. Since our founding seven years ago, we have strived to deliver cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize document processing. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to innovation and inspire us to continue raising the bar."
Infrrd's journey over the past seven years has been marked by numerous milestones and accomplishments, firmly establishing its position as a key player in the industry. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, the company has continually evolved its product offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its global clientele.
It is noteworthy that Infrrd was also recognized as a Sample Vendor for Intelligent Document Processing in Gartner's Emerging Tech Impact Radar 2023 Report on Hyper-automation. The report emphasizes that the time for IDP adoption is now, underlining the critical importance of leveraging advanced solutions to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. Infrrd has also been delivering the industry’s first-ever 100% document accuracy where no human review is needed. Learn more about the offering here.
About Everest Group PEAK Matrix:
The Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability, and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by the scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.
About Infrrd:
Founded in 2016, Infrrd spearheads innovation in intelligent document processing solutions. The company's leading-edge technologies empower businesses to streamline their document-related processes and improve operational efficiency. With a strong focus on customer success and continuous innovation, Infrrd has emerged as a trusted partner for organizations across various industries.
