VEENHUIZEN PAINTING SPECIALTIES ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ALEPH HOLDINGS LLC
Veenhuizen & Aleph unite for growth, enhancing painting services & workforce development. 🤝 #NewPartnership
We're thrilled to merge Aleph’s expertise with our values for a vibrant future.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veenhuizen Painting Specialties, a leading professional painting service provider in Portland since 1988, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Aleph Holdings LLC, a Minnesota-based private equity group specializing in managing and operating trade businesses.
— Kyle Campbell
This partnership, centered around shared values of honesty and accountability, is poised to bring a new wave of innovation and growth to the professional painting industry. "These aren't just words at Aleph and Veenhuizen, they are our guiding principles," said Kyle Campbell, co-owner of Veenhuizen Painting Specialties.
The partnership with Aleph will provide a myriad of benefits to Veenhuizen's dedicated workforce. Aleph's demonstrated expertise in business expansion will offer increased job security, new advancement opportunities, and a future bonus structure for the team.
Current owners, Kyle and Tiffany Campbell will shift to visionary oversight roles, providing strategic direction and allowing for continued growth while honoring their future aspirations.
Veenhuizen's clientele can anticipate further enhancements to their service experience. Aleph's robust business model prioritizes improved communication, continuous project management training, and regular customer feedback, fortifying Veenhuizen's commitment to service excellence.
The merger will also bring significant changes to daily operations as Veenhuizen's team undergoes continuous coaching and training. "Our team is ready to adapt and grow as we integrate Aleph's successful model into our operations," added Kyle Campbell.
This strategic alliance between Veenhuizen and Aleph is set to revolutionize the painting industry, creating new job opportunities and fostering professional growth.
About Veenhuizen Painting Specialties
https://veenhuizenpaintingspecialties.com/
Since 1988, Veenhuizen Painting Specialties has been offering exceptional painting services to the Portland, OR, area. From residential to commercial painting projects, Veenhuizen's talented local painters work closely with customers to ensure satisfaction. Through a combination of meticulous prep work, professional execution, and thorough clean-up, they consistently deliver high-quality work that earns them referrals and repeat customers. They are committed to exceeding expectations and earning customer recommendations.
About Aleph Holdings LLC
https://alephholdings.com/
Aleph Holdings LLC is a Minnesota-based private equity group that manages and operates trade businesses. Their goal is to scale businesses, thereby creating more freedom for stakeholders and opportunities for the people involved. By understanding team roles and goals, aligning on vision and strategy, and building an effective operating model, Aleph fosters business growth and development.
Kyle Campbell
Veenhuizen painting Specialties
+1 503-771-1404
kyle@veenhuizenpaintingspecialties.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other