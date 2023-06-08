Expert Strategies for Securing Small Business Loans: To Help Go from Surviving to Thriving

There’s nothing more “American dream” than starting a small business, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare for those who struggle to secure any kind of loan. Ambro Blackwell is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, professional speaker, consultant, educator, mentor and expert in commercial financing and cash flow management.

Commercial financing expert Ambro Blackwell wrote his book, Small Business Loans Made Simple, to provide actionable advice for novice borrowers.

Getting a loan could be the difference between your business succeeding or closing its door right after it opened.” — Ambro Blackwell, expert in commercial financing and cash flow management

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As an expert in commercial financing and cash flow management, Ambro Blackwell knows what it takes to attract financing for a new small business. He distills decades of valuable insights in his book, Small Business Loans Made Simple: Revealing Insider Secrets and Strategies For Established Businesses.

“Every business can use capital, but most small business owners struggle in the beginning because they don’t have adequate funding or the understanding of how to attract the right financing,” Blackwell said. “Getting a loan could be the difference between your business succeeding or closing its door right after it opened.”

There’s really no simple, one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to getting financing, Blackwell explains, but there are plenty of things people can do to increase their chances of securing the funding they need.

In the book, readers will discover a wealth of information and tips on the following topics:

• Securing business loans

• Ways to increase chances of an approval

• Building a network of trusted advisors

• Knowing the pros and cons of different options

• Avoiding the hurdles keeping them from funding

• Mastering THE R.E.L.I.E.F. MODEL™

• And much more …

Small Business Loans Made Simple is an impactful read for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are seeking funding and want their businesses to thrive.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy and employ vast numbers of people,” Blackwell said. “But yearly, huge numbers of them cease to exist, and often it’s because of an inability to secure the finances that are required to keep going and expand. Don’t let it be you!”

About the Author

Ambro Blackwell is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, professional speaker, consultant, educator, mentor and expert in commercial financing and cash flow management. He helps CEOs, CFOs, business owners and executives obtain commercial financing and optimize cash flow through the life cycle of their businesses. His current and past work includes one-on-one coaching, workshops, and courses that challenge executives and business leaders to think differently and achieve more. Blackwell’s mission is to help entrepreneurs and executives lead the most fiscally responsible companies in the 21st century.

Blackwell has worked with CEOs and executives for over 15 years. He has been designated a Certified Treasury Professional by the Association of Financial Professionals. He earned a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of California at Riverside, and an MBA in both Finance and Marketing from La Sierra University. Small Business Loans Made Simple is Blackwell’s first book.

Small Business Loans Made Simple: Revealing Insider Secrets and Strategies For Established Businesses

