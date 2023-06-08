AIRPORTELs Transforming Travel in Bangkok with Innovative Luggage Storage and Delivery Service
Seamless, hands-free traveling experience now available for tourists and business travelers in Thailand's bustling capitalBANGKOK, THAILAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRPORTELs, a Thailand-based company, is revolutionizing the travel industry with its unique luggage storage and delivery service. Since its inception, AIRPORTELs has been transforming the way travelers navigate the bustling city of Bangkok, offering a seamless, hands-free traveling experience.
The name "AIRPORTELs" is a fusion of the two essential elements of modern travel – airports and hotels. By seamlessly connecting these two points, AIRPORTELs allows travelers to focus on what truly matters – their vacation or business activities. This innovative service eliminates the hassle of carrying luggage around, a common inconvenience that often dampens the joy of travel.
Bangkok, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and stunning landmarks, is also infamous for its traffic congestion and crowded public transportation systems. With AIRPORTELs, travelers can now make the most of their time in the city, unencumbered by their luggage. After landing, users can simply drop off their luggage at the airport and pick it up at their hotel, allowing them to start enjoying their holiday immediately. On the last day of their trip, they can check out from the hotel and continue to explore the city luggage-free. Their belongings will be safely stored and waiting for them at the airport.
Understanding the concerns travelers may have about the safety of their belongings, AIRPORTELs offers insurance up to 50,000 baht on each bag. Furthermore, luggage is handled and delivered by professional logistics personnel who ensure each bag is treated with utmost care.
Booking the service is easy, with multiple options available to suit every traveler's needs. Users can book online at www.airportels.asia, through the company’s social channels or over the phone.
AIRPORTELs prides itself on its simple, transparent and flat pricing. One-way delivery per bag is priced at 299 baht, with no limitations on luggage size and weight. The company’s airport location spans 150 square meters and can accommodate more than 2,000 bags at a time. The service is also offered in multiple languages, including English and Chinese, catering to a diverse range of travelers.
AIRPORTELs offers luggage storage counters at five locations throughout Thailand: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Central World, MBK Center in downtown Bangkok and Terminal 21 Pattaya in the Chonburi province.
In the words of a company spokesperson, "At AIRPORTELs, we believe that travel should be a joy, not a burden. Our mission is to provide a service that allows travelers to make the most of their time in Bangkok, free from the hassle of luggage. We are committed to offering a service that is not only convenient but also reliable and secure."
As AIRPORTELs continues to lead the way in luggage storage and delivery services in Bangkok, the company is excited to announce plans to expand its services to other locations soon. This expansion will further solidify AIRPORTELs' position as a leader in the travel industry, offering a unique and much-needed service to travelers.
For more information about AIRPORTELs and to book now, visit http://www.airportels.asia/.
