A dream job that takes the biscuit - Organic bakery on Mull seeks a couple who are ready to 'rise' to the occasion
A tempting opportunity for anyone with a sweet tooth, HiJOBS.net, is on the hunt for a couple to join a famous bakery in the beautiful village of Tobermory.
These positions are ideally suited for a couple or good friends, perhaps starting out in their careers in Scotland's rich and diverse food industry.”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A tempting opportunity for anyone with a sweet tooth, Scottish recruitment site, HiJOBS.net, is on the hunt for a couple to join an award-winning bakery in the beautiful village of Tobermory.
— Joe Reade, Island Bakery Organics
The two full-time roles with Island Bakery Organics will include all aspects of biscuit production, including weighing ingredients, baking, chocolate work, and packing. Unusually, the position also comes with private accommodation, making it perfect for a couple or two close friends keen to embrace island life.
The role is quickly becoming one of the most popular on the HiJOBS website. With a starting salary of £19,000-£22,000, plus the accommodation and potential overtime, no previous experience is required. There are also opportunities for further training and progression within the 34-strong team.
Stocked in Waitrose, as well as organic and deli stores across the UK, Europe, and the USA, the Island Bakery Organics' range includes oatcakes, shortbreads, and favourites such as Lemon Melts and Chocolate Gingers.
For job seekers who value strong ethics and green credentials, few employers can match Island Bakery Organics. Leading the way in sustainable and environmentally focused food production, they use only traceable, pesticide-free Organic ingredients. Powered by locally sourced renewable energy, it's believed to be the only factory in the world that bakes its biscuits using woodchips, also sourced from Mull's sustainable timber plantations.
With a population of just 3,000, the Isle of Mull is renowned for its wild and unspoilt landscapes and welcoming islanders. Regularly topping rankings as one of the most beautiful places in the UK, picturesque Tobermory is recognised the world over thanks to iconic multi-coloured buildings along the harbour front.
Joe Reade, Director, Island Bakery Organics, said: "These positions are ideally suited for a couple or good friends, perhaps starting out in their careers in Scotland's rich and diverse food industry. We're a close-knit team, employing a number of local residents, but see this as an exciting opportunity to welcome some new faces and give them a real taste of island life."
Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder, HiJOBS, said: "This is one of the sweetest jobs HiJOBS has ever promoted. It's rare for a full-time, year-round role that includes accommodation to come up in remote locations such as the Hebrides, which is a real barrier in attracting new talent to the region."
"HiJOBS prides itself on supporting rural Scottish communities, and Island Bakery is the ideal example of a local and successful family-run business with the community at its heart."
This dream job opportunity is one of thousands of Scotland-based roles available on HiJOBS. For more details and to apply for the Island Bakery Organics role visit: hijobs.net/islandbakery
About HiJOBS
HiJOBS is the Scotland-dedicated job site which puts the candidate at the centre of the online experience. With nearly 1400 jobs currently posted in 956 towns and villages from Shetland to the Scottish Borders, HiJOBS’ local knowledge and unmatched user experience make it easy for candidates and employers to make the perfect match. Over 80% of the workforce in the Highlands and Islands are registered with the site, allowing HiJOBS to further establish niche specialisms in Scotland’s strongest and growing job sectors, including aquaculture and renewable energy https://hijobs.net
About Island Bakery Organics
Founded in 1994 by Joe and Dawn Reade, Island Bakery Organics started as a humble bread-baking venture in Tobermory, Scotland. Recognising a gap in the market, they transitioned to producing tempting organic biscuits in 2001. The quality-focused range quickly gained popularity, earning awards and attracting prestigious clients like Harvey Nichols and Selfridges. Today, powered by local renewable energy, their new bakery stands as a testament to their growth and commitment to sustainable production, with their popular ranges of sweet and savoury biscuits sold across the world https://www.islandbakery.scot
Ali Liddy
The Union
+44 131 625 3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram