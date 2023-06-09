Western Of Texas Forge & Flange is Acquired by Forged Components Inc.
Western of Texas Forge and Flange Co. announces their acquisition by Forged Components Inc. and joins their family of forging facilities across North America.KOUNTZE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Western of Texas Forge and Flange Co. announces their acquisition by Forged Components Inc. and joins their family of forging facilities throughout the USA, including Viking Ironworks and Forge USA. Located on the Gulf Coast since 1984, Western of Texas Forge and Flange is a domestic manufacturing company, forging standard and custom designed pipe flanges. The factory is fully equipped with forging and machining equipment suited for high quality work such as mechanical fabrication, heat-treatment, quality assurance and quality control.
Over 30 types of materials are stocked including stainless steel, chrome-moly steel, aluminum, high nickel alloys and other special materials. This wide range of in-stock inventory allows for production of forged products immediately upon receipt of a forging or flange order. Certified Testing is also available which includes chemical analysis, mechanical testing, metallurgical analysis, and liquid penetrant. Their certified technicians oversee all work, traceable to national standards.
Founded in 1997, Forged Components is a fully integrated forging and pressure vessel connection manufacturer, positioning itself as one of the leading forging enterprises in North America. FCI maintains a keen focus on creating value and delivering the highest quality products to their existing customer base as well as serving new forging project requirements. Their vast knowledge and experience in the business enables their team to meet some of the most challenging customer demands.
Western of Texas is a company that has become well known for maintaining efficient and reliable logistics, on-time manufacturing & shipments. They also specialize in expedited production and their forged flanges can be manufactured in an emergency and will come in on time.
