Lytics Named a “Major Contender” in Everest Group “Customer Data Platform (CDP) ProductsPEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named a “Major Contender” in Everest Group “Customer Data Platform (CDP) ProductsPEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”
The report assesses 26 technology providers and offers a comprehensive overview of each’s key strengths and limitations, and includes enterprise sourcing considerations. The research is intended to help buyers select the “right-fit” technology provider for their needs.
“Lytics has been at the forefront of the CDP market, including recently released new features that let enterprise businesses take advantage of generative AI in their operations,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “We are committed to helping our customers maximize the value of their most critical asset in the age of AI—customer data.”
The Lytics CDP gives real-time, AI-Driven insights to create unique brand experiences for customers. Lytics lets brands use first-party data and Lytics’ data science to build audience segments that target their best customers and lift conversion rates. Cloud Connect, Lytics’ reverse ETL solution, can take customer data straight from the data warehouse to create highly specific segments in existing ad networks, email platforms and other downstream marketing channels.
CDPs are becoming even more critical as government regulations regarding privacy, and the impending demise of third-party cookies, increase demand for personalized experiences. “Enterprises, recognizing the inherent value in their organizational data, are actively seeking solutions to amalgamate scattered organizational data from various sources to create a unified, comprehensive view of their customers,” said Everest Group in the report.
About Lytics
Lytics is the premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and the only 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
Lisa Langsdorf
