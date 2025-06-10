SuperAnnotate Awarded 2025 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

SuperAnnotate Logo

SuperAnnotate wins 2025 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year for driving high-quality AI data and accelerating GenAI development

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperAnnotate , the leading AI Data Ops platform, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2025 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights SuperAnnotate’s exceptional contributions and innovations in solving the critical AI data quality bottleneck.Over the past year, SuperAnnotate has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations harness their multimodal data for AI through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company.SuperAnnotate’s platform enables Databricks customers to create high-quality AI data by orchestrating annotation and evaluation workflows with both AI and human-in-the-loop processes. It integrates directly with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help businesses bring AI products to market faster."Together with Databricks, we're driving real-world AI application development by enabling customers to accelerate LLM building by simplifying dataset creation and model evaluation," said Vahan Petrosyan, co-founder & CEO, SuperAnnotate. “This award is recognition of the work that we’re accomplishing together and our work in helping businesses advance their AI efforts.”"These awards are always one of my favorite moments of the year, and we are thrilled to name SuperAnnotate the 2025 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Evaluation is a critical part of ensuring that AI applications create real-world impact, and our partnership with SuperAnnotate helps make building, deploying and evaluating AI agents easier than ever for our customers.”SuperAnnotate and Databricks have several joint customers, including Databricks itself. Together, the platforms power the full modern AI development lifecycle, from data to deployment. For example, Databricks Mosaic AI team uses SuperAnnotate to optimize their RAG systems and to build the DBRX open source model, leveraging SuperAnnotate’s platform for fine-tuning datasets and LLM evaluation.To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit the SuperAnnotate website or visit SuperAnnotate at Booth D108 in the AI Village at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 9-12.About SuperAnnotateSuperAnnotate is the enterprise AI Data Ops platform that powers the full data lifecycle for modern AI development. From data curation and annotation to hybrid human-in-the-loop and automated QA and evaluation, SuperAnnotate helps AI teams build, manage, and iterate on large-scale multimodal datasets at speed. The platform enables teams to create exactly the workflows their data and model development need, all within a standardized environment designed to boost data quality, accelerate time-to-value, and improve model accuracy. Headquartered in San Francisco and trusted by global enterprises, SuperAnnotate fuels the most demanding AI and GenAI initiatives.

