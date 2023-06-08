RADICAL HEALTH FESTIVAL HELSINKI 2023: PROGRAMME PUBLISHED

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023 has published the highly anticipated programme for the 2023 edition of the new pan-European health festival.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023 is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated programme for the 2023 edition of the new pan-European health festival has been officially published. Set to take place from June 12th to June 14th, the Radical Health Festival Helsinki will bring together policymakers, health professionals, innovators, medical device and EHR providers, pharma leaders, and health enthusiasts from around the world.

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki programme is a dynamic tapestry of thought-provoking keynotes and talks, interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions and site visits. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, mental health, healthy and active ageing, cybersecurity, innovation, the digitalisation of the health sector, and much more.

“We are thrilled to unveil the programme for Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023. The event is a collaborative initiative exploring widely innovative ideas, technologies, and practices in health. With a mission to inspire radical steps for a healthy future, the festival aims to foster collaboration, stimulate change, and spark conversations that challenge the status quo”, says Pascal Lardier, the Festival´s content lead.

Participants can look forward to captivating keynotes from renowned global experts such as: Prof. Shafi Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at Medical Realities and Chief Medical Metaverse Officer at Aimedis, United Kingdom; Tony Estrella, Global Digital Health Expert and Author, Futureproofing Healthcare, Singapore; Donna Henderson, Head of International Engagement, TEC and Digital Healthcare Innovation, Scottish Government; President of the European Health Telematics Association (EHTEL), Scotland; Prof. Miikka Korja, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Section for the Department of Neurosurgery at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Finland; Helena Langšádlová, Minister of Science, Research and Innovation, Czech Republic; Dr. Päivi Sillanaukee, Special Envoy for Health and Wellbeing, Ministry for Social Affairs and Health, Finland; Dr. Duncan Selbie, President of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI), United Kingdom and Tina Woods, Founder & CEO Collider Health, United Kingdom.

The Festival´s philosophy is inclusive and collaborative: building a puzzle of expertise with renowned and trusted content partners such as event lead clinical partner the European Society of Cardiology, CHIME, Frontiers Health, EHTEL, COCIR, ECHAlliance, Healthtech Finland, Health-ISAC, Health Capital Helsinki, the city of Helsinki, and many more. Over 150 distinguished speakers will share their insights and expertise, offering invaluable perspectives on the future of health and care.

In addition to the educational and inspirational sessions, the Radical Health Festival Helsinki provides ample networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with like-minded individuals and forge new partnerships, while its exhibition offers a strong commercial platform for meetings between investors, buyers and solution providers.

“We invite governments, health professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone passionate about securing the future of health to join us in this unique gathering. Our target audience is anyone who believes only radical changes will get us there. The Festival’s first keynote message is simple: now is the time to challenge and innovate our traditional ways; now is the time to be radical", says Pia Heikkurinen, Secretary General of the Radical Health Festival Helsinki.

The Festival´s organising partners are éditohealth, the city of Helsinki and the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, where the Festival will be held. The venue offers modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere conducive to collaboration and learning. Registration for the event is open, and participants are encouraged to secure their spots early as capacity is limited.

For more information about the Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023 and to view the detailed programme, please visit the Festival's official website at https://www.radicalhealthfest.com/

About the Radical Health Festival Helsinki organizing partners:

The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus), promoting Finnish trade and industry by enabling profitable face-to-face contact in trade shows, congresses and other events since 1919, is partnering with the international healthcare thought leadership and content creation agency éditohealth, whose leadership combines over 100 years’ in promoting digital health and creating successful global health leadership conferences and exhibitions.