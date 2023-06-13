Fenestra accelerates AI adoption with appointment of ex Experian, Havas and WPP tech leader
Fenestra appoint former Experian and GroupM tech leader to deliver proprietary AI in programmatic management Accelerates Fenestra to the cutting edge of AILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenestra, the independent programmatic analytics and automation platform has appointed Javier Campos as Chief Information Officer. Javier is responsible for all technology groups in Fenestra and in particular leveraging his deep experience in Artificial Intelligence technologies to maximise outcomes for Fenestra’s international client base.
The appointment follows Fenestra’s successful launch of its automated optimisation platform - Actus - in 2022. Compatible with any programmatic vendor using IAB’s data standards, Fenestra connects its proprietary analytics platform to clients’ DSPs and automatically optimises campaign bid prices based on its algorithm's multidimensional assessment of supply-path performance. The company currently helps optimise 3bn impressions per month.
Recently, Javier has been serving as GM and SVP EMEA for Experian’s Data Labs where he successfully incubated, launched and scaled multiple products in 15+ countries globally in the financial services sector. Javier is an established thought leader in the areas of machine learning and artificial intelligence, a respected speaker, author and recently served as a Permanent Member of the Bank of England’s Artificial Intelligence Public Private Forum.
Mr. Campos spent a decade leading technology groups in the marketing services industry including Global CTO of Kantar and CIO EMEA for WPP’s GroupM. Javier’s many achievements over his time include development of globally scaled media buying and planning platforms and global analytical marketing data platforms. Javier cut his teeth as a consultant for Accenture in their Media and Entertainment practice focusing on ERM, data analysis and data governance.
Following his appointment, Javier Campos, comments;
“I'm thrilled to join Fenestra, a groundbreaking marketing optimisation solution, as the new Chief Information Officer. The decision to join Fenestra, with Big Data at its core, was driven by the unique convergence of creativity and opportunity within the company. The team's innovative spirit coupled with a strong commitment to making advertising efficient resonates deeply with me. Joining a start-up like Fenestra offers a dynamic and agile environment where rapid adaptation to customer needs and market shifts is possible. This nimbleness, paired with a relentless focus on customer value creation, makes Fenestra an exhilarating place to work. It couldn't be a more exciting time to step into this role”.
Ashley Mackenzie, Fenestra’s Founder and CEO, also adds;
“Programmatic technologies have revolutionised media planning and buying and AI will now revolutionise programmatic. Javier has provided me with invaluable counsel and I’m honoured that he will now lead our team of true experts. We can’t wait to simplify our clients' lives by building the most complex technologies of our age”.
