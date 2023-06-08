Submit Release
Proclamation – CNMI Children Matter Month – June 2023

WHEREAS,  all young children in the CNMI deserve quality early learning environments that support them as capable and competent lifelong learners; and 

WHEREAS, the CNMI is dedicated to increasing the awareness of the importance of relationships and social and emotional development in the early years and to celebrate the important caregivers who raise our island communities’ children; and

WHEREAS, nurturing parenting, quality and accessible childcare, and early education programs build strong brains during the critical years from birth to age 5; and

WHEREAS, the future of our community and islands depends on the quality of the early childhood experiences provided to CNMI’s young children today; 

WHEREAS, we must work together as a CNMI community to increase awareness and public understanding of the critical importance of the first five years in setting the foundation for our children’s future academic and personal success and the direct role we all play in building their young brains;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, AND, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by virtue of the authority vested in us by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim June 2023 as

CNMI CHILDREN MATTER MONTH

We encourage the Commonwealth to come together in fostering an environment that promotes the growth, development, and well-being of our children. Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to the children of the CNMI to ensure they are protected and that we strive to be a society that cherishes and uplifts every child. As a community, we shall recognize the essential roles that caregivers play in creating a nurturing foundation in which our children can successfully grow from. 

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 1st day of June 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Lieutenant Governor

###

