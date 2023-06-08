Global Oleoresin Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Oleoresin Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oleoresin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oleoresin market research. As per TBRC’s oleoresin market forecast, the oleoresin market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.96 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for fast food is expected to propel the oleoresin market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include AVT Natural Products Ltd, Ozone Naturals, Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited, Kalsec Inc., Paprika Oleo's India Limited, Universal Private Limited, Plant Lipids Private Limited, Kancor Ingredients Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd.

Oleoresin Market Segments

1) By Product: Paprika, Black Pepper, Capsicum, Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Seed Spice, Herbs, Other Products

2) By Raw Material: Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots, Berries, Other Raw Materials

3) By Extraction Process: Solvent Extraction, Supercritical Fluid Extraction, Other Processes

4) By Application: Food, Beverages, Fragrances, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Other Applications

This type of chemical is a natural mixture of oil and resin extracted from various plant sources such as spices, herbs, and trees. These are used as flouring agents, and food colorants in the production of perfumes, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

