Manga Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Manga Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Manga Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s manga market forecast, the manga market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 22.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global manga industry is due to the rising demand for digital books. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest manga market share. Major manga companies include Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd., Seven Seas Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc., Good Smile Company Inc.
Manga Market Segments
● By Content Type: Printed, Digital
● By Genre: Action And Adventure, Sci-Fi And Fantasy, Sports, Romance And Drama, Other Genre
● By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
● By Audience: Children And Kids (Aged Below 10 Years), Teenagers (Aged Between 10 to 16 Years), Adults (Aged Above 16 years)
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Manga refers to a Japanese-style written and drawn comic book or graphic novel. The Japanese word "manga" is composed of two characters that include man, meaning whimsical, and ga, meaning pictures. This is mainly used for entertainment or education.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Manga Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Manga Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
