Durable Medical Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $265 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Durable Medical Equipment Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers durable medical equipment market analysis and every facet of the durable medical equipment market research. As per TBRC’s durable medical equipment market forecast, the durable medical equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $265.87 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.

The rise in the aging population is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sunrise Medical Inc., Drive Medical, Masimo Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Segments

1) By Product: Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices And Medical Furniture, Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices, Other Products

2) By Payer: Public, Private, Out-Of-Pocket

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Other End-Uses

This type of equipment refers to any medical device or supplies that are necessary to maintain a person’s health and can be used on a long-term basis. These are ordered by a doctor, a qualified nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, or a clinical nurse specialist for a patient's routine, long-term use.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Durable Medical Equipment Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

