Drummond comments on clemency denial for Jemaine Cannon

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 7, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks after the state Pardon and Parole Board today rejected clemency for death row inmate. Jemaine Cannon. In 1996, a Tulsa County jury convicted Cannon and sentenced him to death for the February 1995 stabbing death of Sharonda Clark.

Drummond appeared before the Board earlier this morning to oppose clemency.

“I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who brutally murdered Sharonda Clark and deprived her two young children of their mother. Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out July 20.”

